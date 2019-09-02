Home > Neighbours

Pakistan PM Khan says not to use nuclear weapons first amid tensions with arch-rival India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Sep 2019 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 10:14 PM BdST

Pakistan will not use nuclear weapons first, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday, amid tensions with arch-rival India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the disputed Kashmir region.

"We both are nuclear-armed countries. If these tensions increase, the world could be in danger," Khan said addressing members of the Sikh religious community in eastern city of Lahore. "There will be no first from our side ever," he said.

Tension remains high in Kashmir, where security forces have used tear gas against stone-throwing protesters and the valley remains under lockdown after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw special rights for the Muslim-majority state on Aug. 5

By stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its special status, New Delhi blocked the region's right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property there. Delhi said the change would help Kashmir's development, to the benefit of all, but its move angered many residents of the region and was strongly condemned by Pakistan.

Khan has so far focused on a global diplomatic campaign condemning India's actions, accusing Modi of committing human rights violations and atrocities in the valley.

He has also said frequently that any misadventure between two nuclear-armed nations could endanger the world.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan. Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full. Two of the three wars they have fought have been over it.

Also on Monday, Islamabad gave a consular access to an Indian who was given a death sentence for spying by a Pakistani military court, which the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to review in mid-July.

"Pursuant to the decision of the International Court of Justice, Pakistan provided consular access on 02 September, 2019 to India for Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian spy, serving Indian Naval officer," a Pakistani foreign office statement said.

The statement said that at India's request, there was no restriction on the language of communication and the access was recorded, which continued for two hours.

An Indian external affairs ministry statement said "Jadhav appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's untenable claims." It said Delhi would wait for a detailed report to determine the extent of conformity to the ICJ directives.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses the Azad Kashmir parliament on Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, August 14, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan won't use nuclear arms first: PM

UNHCR expresses alarm at statelessness risk in India’s Assam

Supporter of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), stand guard with a sign amid rain waters during a 'Save Kashmir' rally, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep 1, 2019. REUTERS

Kashmiri militant calls for Pakistan’s intervention

Will approach Bangladesh: Assam minister

Myanmar says to punish soldiers for Rohingya atrocities

The New York Times correspondent Rod Nordland walks next to buildings destroyed by US airstrikes during the war against the Islamic State in 2014, in Kobani, Syria, Feb 3, 2018. As Nordland was covering India’s climatic extremes, a medical emergency intervened, and the story became not only about monsoons, but also about Indian society, the human mind and a glioblastoma. The New York Times

Wait for monsoon turns grim

Najrul Islam, centre, and his family, who are Muslim and did not appear on a recent citizenship list, in Shyampur, India, Saturday, Aug 29, 2019.

India mass citizenship check leaves 2m people in limbo

12 dead in India chemical factory blast

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.