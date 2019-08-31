India excludes 1.9 million from Assam's final citizenship register

The citizenship list, intended to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants, was published on Saturday.

Officials checked documents submitted by roughly 33 million people for a draft released last year of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, which left out more than 4 million residents of the state, many of them Hindu.

But the final list now includes 31.1 million people, with 1.9 million excluded, Prateek Hajela, the coordinator of the state's register, said in a statement.

"Any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of the claims and objections can file an appeal before the foreigners' tribunals," Hajela said, adding that everyone had been given an adequate opportunity to be heard.

Those excluded have 120 days to prove their citizenship at hundreds of regional quasi-judicial bodies known as foreigner’s tribunals. If ruled to be illegal immigrants there, they can appeal to higher courts.

Critics accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party of stoking the sentiment against illegal immigrants, and misusing the register to target even legal Muslim citizens.

His close aide, Home Minister Amit Shah, has previously vowed to weed out illegal immigrants, calling them "termites".

Officials in Assam say they do not know what will eventually be done with those finally adjudged foreigners. Bangladesh has not committed to accepting them.

More than 1,000 people are being held in Assam’s six detention centres for illegal immigrants and the state government has said it seeks to set up more centres.

Human rights activists have criticized conditions at the centres, and lawyers and activists have outlined problems with the functioning of the foreigners' tribunals.

On Friday, tens of thousands of paramilitary personnel and police were deployed in Assam ahead of the publication of the citizenship register that could leave millions of people stateless, many of them Muslims, reported Reuters.

For the last four years, residents of Assam have been scrambling to prove their identity in a court-ordered exercise after decades of campaigns by groups complaining about illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

A draft of the citizenship list last year left off four million people, raising the prospects of protests by people facing an uncertain future when the list comes out.

Residents had to produce documents proving that they or their families lived in India before March 24, 1971. Hundreds of thousands of people fled from Muslim-majority Bangladesh that year during its India-backed war of independence from Pakistan.

Hundreds of thousands of people who were left off the draft list have filed claims arguing that they are Indian.

Illegal immigrants will be sent to detention centres and eventually deported to Bangladesh, the government says.

But there are no facilities to hold large numbers of people and Bangladesh has made no commitment to accept people rejected by India.