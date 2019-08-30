Home > Neighbours

Indian state on alert ahead of publication of citizenship register

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Aug 2019 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 02:07 PM BdST

Tens of thousands of paramilitary personnel and police were deployed in India's border state of Assam on Friday, the eve of the publication of a citizenship register that could leave millions of people stateless, many of them Muslims.

For the last four years, residents of Assam have been scrambling to prove their identity in a court-ordered exercise after decades of campaigns by groups complaining about illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

On Saturday, authorities will release the final citizenship list. A draft last year left off four million people, raising the prospects of protests by people facing an uncertain future when the list comes out.

"We are on track to publish the final list on Saturday and all efforts have been made to ensure people have no difficulties in checking their names," a state official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which is supported by Hindu nationalists, has backed the citizenship test and said it could extend the exercise to other border states such as West Bengal.

Critics say the search for illegal immigrants in Assam has been largely directed at minority Muslims.

Police said 60,000 state police and 19,000 paramilitary personnel will be on duty on Saturday. The tea-growing state of Assam, with a population of 33 million people, has a history of sectarian and ethnic violence.

"All precautionary measures have been taken with security forces deployed in strength," said Assam police chief Kuladhar Saikia.

Residents had to produce documents proving that they or their families lived in India before March 24, 1971. Hundreds of thousands of people fled from Muslim-majority Bangladesh that year during its India-backed war of independence from Pakistan.

Hundreds of thousands of people who were left off the draft list have filed claims arguing that they are Indian.

The government says there will be a four-month period for people not on the list to file appeals with a tribunal.

Illegal immigrants will be sent to detention centres and eventually deported to Bangladesh, the government says.

But there are no facilities to hold large numbers of people and Bangladesh has made no commitment to accept people rejected by India.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Assam on alert ahead of NRC publication

FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted as he walks past an illuminated building with national flag ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations in Lahore, Pakistan Aug 9, 2019. REUTER

Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile

A woman checks her mobile phone inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Sep 28, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files

India’s SC to hear legal challenges on Kashmir

FILE PHOTO: An Indian security personnel stands guard on a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Aug 23, 2019. REUTERS

India's top ports on alert for attacks

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses the Azad Kashmir parliament on Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Aug 14, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan may close airspace to India

'Water women' quench thirst of central India's parched villages

FILE PHOTO: India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carry their shoes as they wade through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Srinagar Aug 1, 2019. REUTERS

Indian paramilitary force soaks up attacks and hits back in Kashmir

Widows eat breakfast at Krishna Kutir, a new government-run ashram for widows, in Vrindavan, India, July 17, 2019. The New York Times

India's widows have sought refuge in this city for centuries

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.