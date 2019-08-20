Home > Neighbours

‘As an Indian, I am not proud’: Amartya Sen criticises decisions on Jammu and Kashmir

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2019 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 06:38 PM BdST

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led administration’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the region into two Union Territories, NDTV reported.

“I don’t think ultimately you will have any resolution in Kashmir without democracy,” the 85-year-old economist said, adding that the Centre’s decision emphasised majority rule “as opposed to it sustaining the rights of all human beings”.

 “As an Indian, I am not proud of the fact that India, after having done so much to achieve a democratic norm in the world – where India was the first non-Western country to go for democracy – that we lose that reputation on the grounds of action that have been taken,” Sen said. He added that it should have been up to Kashmiris to decide on the rights of land use in the state as it was their land and they have a legitimate point of view.

He also criticised the government’s decision to arrest and detain the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir. “I don’t think you will ever have fairness and justice without hearing the voices of the leaders of the people and if you keep thousands of leaders under restraint and many of them in jail, including big leaders, who have led the country and formed governments in the past, you are stifling the channel of democracy that makes democracy a success,” Sen said.

Several political leaders – including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Shah Faesal, and state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir – are under detention.

The economist called the decision to put the state under a huge security blanket to prevent any backlash that might lead to loss of life and property a “colonial excuse”. He said: “That’s how the British ran the country for 200 years. The last thing that I expected when we got our independence... is that we would go back to our colonial heritage of preventive detentions.”

India ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on Aug 5 and also imposed a security lockdown and a communications blackout in the state. Eight parties had opposed the government’s move in Parliament. However, Congress leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Janardan Dwivedi, Karan Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, Milind Deora, Aditi Singh and Bhubaneswar Kalita backed the government.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Kashmiri protesters run as they clash with Indian security personnel, during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS

Security forces detain 30 in Indian Kashmir

Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) gestures during an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

India accused of using water as a weapon in Kashmir

Kashmiris attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. REUTERS

Kashmiri neighbourhood in test of wills with Modi

FILE PHOTO: A Kashmiri woman walks past a bus used as a road block by Indian security personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, Aug 11, 2019. REUTERS

Schools deserted in Kashmir

Demonstrators throw stones at police during a protest, which turned violent after police fired tear gas at protesters, on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Indian state of Kashmir, on Aug 16, 2019. More than four million people in India, mostly Muslims, are at risk of being declared foreign migrants as the government pushes a hard-line Hindu nationalist agenda that has challenged the country’s pluralist traditions and aims to redefine what it means to be Indian. The New York Times

India plans big detention camps for migrants

A Kashmiri man looks out from a window of his house which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces on Friday evening, during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar Aug 17, 2019. REUTERS

6 injured in Kashmir clashes

A protest against the ending of Kashmir's limited autonomy after Eid prayers in Srinagar, India, Aug. 12, 2019. After putting the region of Kashmir on lockdown for two weeks, the Indian government said schools would reopen on Monday, August 19, and phone service would be gradually restored. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

India to ease restrictions in Kashmir

Myanmar insurgents attack army college, police post; one killed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.