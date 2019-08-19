Home > Neighbours

Schools deserted in Indian Kashmir as parents fear more unrest

Published: 19 Aug 2019 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 03:00 PM BdST

Schools reopened in Indian Kashmir's main city on Monday but most classrooms were empty as parents kept their children home, fearing unrest over the government's decision two weeks ago to revoke the region's autonomy.

Some 190 primary schools were set open in Srinagar as a sign of normalcy returning to Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir as authorities ease a clampdown aimed at preventing mass protests.

Parents said their children would stay home until cellular networks are restored and they can be in contact with them.

"How can we risk the lives of our children?" said Gulzar Ahmad, a father of two who are enrolled in a school in the city's Batamallo district where protests have occurred.

"Troops have arrested minor children in the last two weeks and several children were injured in clashes," he said. "Our children are safe inside their homes. If they go to school who can guarantee their safety?"

Authorities were not immediately available for comment, but have previously denied reports of mass arrests.

Protests began after the Aug. 5 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to withdraw Kashmir's special status and integrate it fully into India, with equal rights for all Indians to buy property there and compete for government jobs.

Critics said the decision will alienate many Kashmiris and add fuel to a 30-year armed revolt in the Himalayan territory that Pakistan also lays claim to.

On the weekend, residents of Srinagar - the hotbed of the separatist revolt - threw stones and clashed with police. Dozens of people were injured, two senior officials and witnesses said.

Reuters journalists visited two dozen schools in Srinagar on Monday. Some schools were lightly staffed and classrooms deserted. Gates at other schools were locked.

Only one student showed up at Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, which has an enrolment of 1,000 pupils, and went home, said a school official.

A handful of teachers but no students turned up at the barricaded Burn Hall school in one of the city's high security zones.

"How can students come to classes in such a volatile situation? The government is turning these little children into cannon fodder," a teacher said, adding that schools should stay closed until the situation is normal.

CROSS BORDER FIRING

New Delhi's decision on Kashmir has heightened tensions with its neighbour and rival nuclear power, Pakistan, and triggered cross-border exchanges of fire.

In the latest incident, two civilians were killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir by Indian soldiers firing across the disputed border, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, adding that it had summoned India's deputy commissioner in Islamabad to protest.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the foreign ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from India which has previously accused Pakistan of trying to whip up tensions to draw global attention.

More than 50,000 people have died in the revolt that erupted against Indian rule in Kashmir in 1989. India blames Pakistan for giving material support to the militants and helping them cross into its part of the mountainous region.

Pakistan denies the allegation and says it only gives moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

