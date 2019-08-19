Heavy rains in parts of north India kill 30
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 10:55 AM BdST
Rain fury is unfolding in the northern states of India after hundreds were killed and lakhs were forced out of their homes in the southern and western parts of the country earlier this month, reports NDTV.
In Himachal Pradesh, which received record rainfall on Sunday, at least 24 people have died so far.
A flood alert was issued in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers neared the danger mark. National Highway-3 between Manali and Kullu has been damaged due to heavy rainfall.
In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and 22 are reported missing following a cloudburst.
Punjab and Haryana received rainfall over ten times more than normal. Three people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab, the report said.
Heavy rain hit parts of Rajasthan over the weekend. The highest rainfall in Rajasthan - 14 and 8 inches - was recorded on Saturday in Nagaur and Parbatsar, respectively.
Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner also received heavy rain. Out of the 810 dams in the state, over 210 are overflowing due to heavy rain.
Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters on Monday, after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed.
Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan takes stock of the situation in Uttarkashi's Arakot following cloud-burst in the region.
In southern India, the number of deaths in flood-ravaged Kerala climbed to 121 as more bodies were found.
