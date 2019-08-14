Home > Neighbours

Pakistan asks UN Security Council to meet over India moves in Kashmir

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Aug 2019 10:02 AM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 10:02 AM BdST

Pakistan on Tuesday asked the United Nations Security Council to meet over India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Himalayan region that has long been a flashpoint in ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The move by India blocks the right of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to frame its own laws and allows non-residents to buy property there. Telephone lines, internet and television networks have been blocked since the Aug 5 decision and there are restrictions on movement and assembly.

"Pakistan will not provoke a conflict. But India should not mistake our restraint for weakness," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote in a letter to the Security Council seen by Reuters.

"If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defense, with all its capabilities," he said, adding that "in view of the dangerous implications" Pakistan requested the meeting.

It was not immediately clear how the 15-member council would respond to the request and whether a member of the body would also need to make a formal request. Pakistan said on Saturday it had China's support for the move.

Poland is president of the Security Council for August. Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday that the council had received a letter from Pakistan and "will discuss that issue and take a proper decision."

The Himalayan region is divided between India, which rules the populous Kashmir Valley and the Hindu-dominated region around Jammu city, Pakistan, which controls a wedge of territory in the west, and China, which holds a thinly populated high-altitude area in the north.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on India and Pakistan to refrain from any steps that could affect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Guterres also said he was concerned about reports of restrictions on the Indian side of Kashmir.

The UN Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of the mostly Muslim Kashmir.

Another resolution also calls upon both sides to "refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation."

UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts the windscreen wipers of a parked car at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad Sep 1, 2011. REUTERS

India's passenger vehicle sales slump 31% in July

A newspaper vendor's offerings in Srinagar, India, Aug. 11, 2019. Kashmir’s indefatigable journalists are rising to the occasion in the face of one of the most severe clampdowns this war-torn region has ever faced. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Chronicles of Kashmir crackdown

Kashmiris offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Aug 12, 2019. REUTERS

Kashmir under lockdown on Eid

Vehicles move through a water-logged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS

India floods death toll hits 147

Jamia Masjid is seen locked during restrictions ahead of Eid-al-Adha after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11, 2019. Reuters

India reimposes some restrictions in Kashmir

A relative displays the picture of 4-year-old Mohammad Ayan Ali, who, according to his family, was killed after he found a device that looked like a toy and exploded in his hands at home in the village of Jabri, in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administrated Kashmir. Pakistan's military says the device was an unexploded cluster bomb. REUTERS

A Kashmiri child mistakes a bomb for a toy

Pedestrians and stray dogs on a cordoned-off street in Srinagar, India, in the disputed region of Kashmir, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, addressed the nation Thursday night for the first time about his government’s unilateral decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy, speaking against a backdrop of rising protests, mass arrests and escalating tensions with Pakistan. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Confusion, rage and protest grip Kashmir

Sonia Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, India, Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.