Home > Neighbours

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 147, hundreds of thousands evacuated

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Aug 2019 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 11:31 AM BdST

The death toll from floods in the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rose to 147, state authorities said on Sunday, as rescue teams raced to evacuate people and waters submerged parts of a world heritage site.

Heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands of people to take shelter in relief camps, while train services were cancelled in several flood-hit areas.

In the southern state of Kerala, at least 57 people were killed in rain-related incidents while over 165,000 people were in relief camps in the state, state authorities said on Sunday.

"Several houses are still covered under 10-12 feet deep mud. This is hampering rescue work," state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Authorities worried that rescue operations would be hit by thunderstorms and rainfall predicted in some parts of Kerala.

Last year, more than 200 people were killed in Kerala and over five million affected in one of worst floods in 100 years in the state.

In Karnataka, several structures at world heritage site Hampi, an ancient town, were flooded.

So far 60 people have died in rain-related incidents, said state chief minister B S Yediyurappa, adding nearly 227,000 people were staying in relief camps.

While Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra have been the worst hit this year, several other states including Gujarat, Assam and Bihar have also seen heavy damage due to floods.

In Maharashtra, where the death toll stood at 30, the flood situation was improving, according to state-run All India Radio, though authorities said it would be difficult to restore rail services in some flood-hit areas within the next two weeks.

India's main opposition Congress party called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief packages.

Citing media reports, the Congress party said so far this year 446 people have been killed in six flood-hit states including Assam, Bihar and Gujarat.

"Despite the mammoth loss of lives and displacement caused due to floods, the government is failing to realise the gravity of the flood fury," the Congress party said in a statement on Sunday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Vehicles move through a water-logged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS

India floods death toll hits 147

Jamia Masjid is seen locked during restrictions ahead of Eid-al-Adha after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11, 2019. Reuters

India reimposes some restrictions in Kashmir

A relative displays the picture of 4-year-old Mohammad Ayan Ali, who, according to his family, was killed after he found a device that looked like a toy and exploded in his hands at home in the village of Jabri, in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administrated Kashmir. Pakistan's military says the device was an unexploded cluster bomb. REUTERS

A Kashmiri child mistakes a bomb for a toy

Pedestrians and stray dogs on a cordoned-off street in Srinagar, India, in the disputed region of Kashmir, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, addressed the nation Thursday night for the first time about his government’s unilateral decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy, speaking against a backdrop of rising protests, mass arrests and escalating tensions with Pakistan. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Confusion, rage and protest grip Kashmir

Sonia Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, India, Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress

A woman, whose family car was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces during restrictions, sits outside her house in Srinagar Aug 10, 2019. The clashes occurred on Friday, after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Some signs of normality return to Kashmir

Residents and survivors stand at the site of a landslide in Mottama, Mon state, Myanmar, Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS

32 killed in Myanmar landslide

File Photo: Muhammad Aimal Farzan, 16, whose family came from the Indian side after fleeing violence three decades ago, practices kickboxing at his home in Manak Payan refugee camp in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administrated Kashmir Aug 8, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistanis consider militant action over Kashmir move

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.