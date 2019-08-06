Home > Neighbours

UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir

Published: 06 Aug 2019 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 12:02 AM BdST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, his spokesman said on Monday, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan.

"We urge all parties to exercise restraint," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that UN peacekeepers observing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the state of Jammu and Kashmir "has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the line of control."

