Six die in Delhi building fire
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 11:59 AM BdST
Six people, including two children, have died and 11 others injured in a fire that broke out at a residential building in southeast Delhi in India, reports NDTV.
The blaze in the four-storey building in Zakir Nagar, a densely-populated area, broke out at around 2am on Tuesday.
Most residents were fast asleep when the fire began in an electricity box, the report said.
Around 20 people were rescued from the spot. Among the injured are those who jumped off the building to save themselves.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Two fire-fighters are among the injured.
Around seven cars and 19 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire.
"Five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in the paediatric ICU. Everything is under control. We have specialists to look after the patients," said Dr Mala, Chief Medical Officer at Holy Family Hospital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is inspecting the site of the fire and that his government will help affected families.
Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused, according to the report.
