Modi's ‘bold’ Kashmir move draws praise, criticism in India
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Aug 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 01:38 PM BdST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to revoke special status for the disputed Kashmir region is a bold gamble to end a three-decades old armed revolt and draw the territory closer to the rest of India, the country's media said on Tuesday.
The Hindu nationalist-led government on Monday scrapped a constitutional provision that allowed the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws and barred non-residents from buying property there.
"History, in one stroke," ran a front-page headline in the Indian Express newspaper after the biggest political move in nearly 70 years in one of the world's most militarised regions.
"Mission Kashmir Accomplished: In one swift stroke, India gets special status in state," The Economic Times said on its front page.
Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long advocated for an end to Kashmir's special status, saying it hindered the region's development and spurred young people to join the insurgency against Indian rule.
But no government has tried to change the autonomy granted to Kashmir after it acceded to India in 1947, fearing more violence in a region where tens of thousands of people have died in the insurgency and India has fought two wars with rival Pakistan, which also has claims over the region.
"BJP's Kashmir move is bold, but has risks," the Hindustan Times newspaper said in its editorial, adding that the government must now reach out to Kashmiris.
Newspapers, with headlines about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to revoke special status for the disputed Kashmir region, are displayed for sale at a pavement in Ahmedabad, India, Aug 6, 2019. REUTERS
"PARTITION of minds and a state. This time by the largest democracy on the planet, without asking J&K"," The Telegraph newspaper said on its front page.
The measure is likely to provoke a backlash in the region, where hours before Monday's decision Indian authorities arrested local leaders and cut off mobile, internet and cable television networks in a bid to prevent protests.
"The government has a responsibility to ensure security in Kashmir, but that means respecting the human rights of everyone, including protesters," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
"The government got off to a bad start by detaining political leaders, banning public meetings, and shutting down the internet," she added.
Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a New Delhi-based political analyst, said the government had undermined India's democratic principles by forcing change in Kashmir.
"There are times in the history of a republic when it reduces itself to a jackboot. Nothing more and nothing less. We are witnessing that moment in Kashmir," Mehta wrote in an opinion piece for the Indian Express.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Modi's ‘bold’ Kashmir move draws praise, criticism in India
- India's removal of Kashmir special status may face legal challenges: lawyers
- Six die in Delhi building fire
- Why is Kashmir a flashpoint in India-Pakistan tensions?
- UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
- Kashmir's history: India's revoking of special status in context
- Pakistan says India has taken ‘illegal steps’ in scrapping special status for Kashmir
- India’s Home Minister Amit Shah proposes to end Kashmir's special status
- 'Land of bachelors'? In parched central India, no water means no wife
- Pakistan says time right for Trump mediation on Kashmir
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- Bangladeshi woman living in Italy dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- Bangladesh removes all tariffs on dengue test kit imports
- UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records
- Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says
- Germany trained and hired asylum seekers, then started deporting them