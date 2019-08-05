Pakistan says India has taken ‘illegal steps’ in scrapping special status for Kashmir
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Aug 2019 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 03:13 PM BdST
Pakistan said on Monday it "strongly condemns" India's decision to revoke the special status for its portion of the Kashmir region claimed by both countries.
India on Monday revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country, the most far-reaching political move on the troubled Himalayan territory in nearly seven decades.
"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India’s Home Minister Amit Shah proposes to end Kashmir's special status
- 'Land of bachelors'? In parched central India, no water means no wife
- Pakistan says time right for Trump mediation on Kashmir
- Kashmir turmoil: Mufti, Abdullah, Lone under house arrest
- Kashmir turmoil rises as India restricts movement, regional leaders fear arrest
- Indian man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins $4m
- How a shadow banking crisis sent India's autos sector into a tailspin
- India denies Pakistan's claims of illegal bombs amid renewed tensions over Kashmir
- Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
- India accuses Pakistan-backed militants of targeting Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir
Most Read
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Chattogram AL leader Masum arrested over BCL leader Sudipta murder
- 10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA
- India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again
- Indian man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins $4m
- Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion
- PM Hasina to visit India in Oct
- Eden College student becomes latest dengue casualty in Dhaka
- Bangladesh man detained for ‘raping, killing’ niece during her grandfather’s funeral
- India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown