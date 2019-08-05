Home > Neighbours

Pakistan says India has taken ‘illegal steps’ in scrapping special status for Kashmir

Pakistan said on Monday it "strongly condemns" India's decision to revoke the special status for its portion of the Kashmir region claimed by both countries.

India on Monday revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country, the most far-reaching political move on the troubled Himalayan territory in nearly seven decades.

"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

