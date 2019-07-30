Pakistani military plane crashes into garrison city, kills 17
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2019 09:32 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 09:32 AM BdST
A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early on Tuesday, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians, an army statement said.
Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash, which set off a fire. Rawalpindi is close to the capital, Islamabad, and is where the headquarters of the Pakistan army is based.
The website of newspaper The News carried footage showing a building engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or the type of aircraft involved.
Military and civilian rescue teams were at the scene and extinguished the fire and took the injured to hospital, the statement from the army's communications wing said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistani military plane crashes into garrison city, kills 17
- Protests over worker deaths paralyse production at some Coal India mines
- Police among 18 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine
- India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir
- Attacks on security forces in Pakistan kill 10 soldiers
- WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year
- India urges Iran to free all its crew after nine released
- Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
- Film-makers, historians urge Indian PM to stop mob attacks on minorities
- Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic
Most Read
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- Student dies in ambulance as ‘VIP’ delays ferry in Madaripur
- SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain
- Bangladesh hands list of 25,000 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar for verification
- Govt halves tax on earnings from savings certificates to 5pc
- Beijing reiterates support for Hong Kong's Lam
- Two-member panel formed to probe student’s death for ferry delay
- UK PM Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street
- Cautionary signal 3 for ports as low forms in Bay of Bengal
- Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq, or so she thought