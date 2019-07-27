India urges Iran to free all its crew after nine released
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jul 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 12:20 PM BdST
Iran has freed nine Indian crew members of a Panama-flagged tanker it seized this month, the Indian foreign ministry said on Saturday, and it appealed for the release of three remaining crew members held from the same ship.
Dozens of Indian crew members on ships in the Gulf have been caught up in rising tensions between Iran and the West.
The MT Riah was detained by the Iranian coastguard on July 13, with 12 Indian crew members on board, the Indian foreign ministry said.
"Nine crew members have been released and they will be on their way to India soon," foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.
"Our mission in Iran has requested the concerned Iranian authorities for the release of remaining crew members."
No reason was provided as to why the three were being held.
Iranian state TV aired footage of the vessel a few days after it was seized, saying it had been detained by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards for smuggling fuel.
Indian and Iranian authorities said this week Iran had granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew seized on another ship, the British-flagged Stena Impero, that Iran seized in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.
The seizure of the British tanker in the world’s most important waterway for the oil trade has deepened a crisis between Iran and the West that was triggered in May when the United States tightened sanctions, effectively barring all countries from buying Iranian oil.
Iran said it had seized the Stena Impero because it had collided with a fishing boat.
India’s junior foreign minister, V Muraleedharan, said India was pushing for the release of the Indian crew on the British vessel.
India has had long-standing political and energy ties with Iran, but it has cut off all its oil supplies from it because of US sanctions.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India urges Iran to free all its crew after nine released
- Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
- Film-makers, historians urge Indian PM to stop mob attacks on minorities
- Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic
- India to build buffer stock of four million tonnes of sugar
- Pakistan remands militant accused of Mumbai attacks for 14 days
- President does not make anything up: Trump adviser on Kashmir mediation remarks
- BJP wins confidence vote in Karnataka
- Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia
- Four feared dead in mishap in Coal India mine in east India
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- How Jeffrey Epstein used the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret for wealth and women
- Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to 91-run loss in fitting finale to Malinga after Perera century
- Bangladesh’s ICT industry grows 40% annually, says UNCTAD
- FaceApp is the future
- 28 dengue patients in Bogura hospital
- Spike in dengue patients stretches Dhaka hospitals