Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic
>>Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published: 25 Jul 2019 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 11:52 AM BdST
Hungry, but don't have cash? No problem, bring plastic waste and get a free meal, said the mayor of an Indian city where the country's first "garbage cafe" will open next month.
The small restaurant in the eastern city of Ambikapur will provide hearty food to homeless and poor people and encourage citizens to keep their streets clean, said mayor Ajay Tirkey.
"Everybody is welcome to donate plastic. The cafe will be mainly run by women... Preparations are in full swing!" he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Wednesday.
Single-use plastics are banned in many states, but Indians still generate 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, according to government data. The waste is often dumped in streets, drains and landfills.
The Garbage Cafe, inspired by similar cafes that have opened in countries including Cambodia and Belgium, wants to change that.
In exchange for one kilogram (2.2 lb) of plastic, the cafe will serve a curry with rice, lentils, and papadams, said Tirkey, estimating that would take a couple of hours to collect.
For half that weight, punters will receive a breakfast of samosas, lentil doughnuts or stuffed flatbreads.
A waste management system set up in 2015 and run by women who go door-to-door collecting plastic for recycling, has helped make Ambikapur one of India's cleanest cities.
The city built a road made entirely of plastic in 2015, India's first and earns 1.2 million rupees ($17,400) a month selling plastic and recycled paper to private companies, according to Tirkey.
In a similar move earlier this year, a school in northeastern Assam state started providing free schooling to students in exchange for plastic waste.
>>>>>>>>>>
Photo name: India Plastic
Caption: A man works inside a plastic container making factory in Kolkata, India, July5, 2019. REUTERS
Location: Reuters
Feature box+ Neighbours
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
- Film-makers, historians urge Indian PM to stop mob attacks on minorities
- Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic
- India to build buffer stock of four million tonnes of sugar
- Pakistan remands militant accused of Mumbai attacks for 14 days
- President does not make anything up: Trump adviser on Kashmir mediation remarks
- BJP wins confidence vote in Karnataka
- Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia
- Four feared dead in mishap in Coal India mine in east India
- Satellite images show Myanmar's 'minimal preparations' for Rohingya return: Think-tank
Most Read
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage
- Food Safety Authority sues 10 firms after ‘lead is found in pasteurised milk’
- Death toll from floods in Bangladesh crosses 100 in two weeks
- Will UK PM Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into No.10?
- Fifteen Dhaka builders fined over presence of mosquito larvae at construction sites
- Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 terrorists: Imran Khan
- PMO asks Dhaka city corporations to collect mosquito repellents fast
- Power Division warns of new ‘total blackout’ rumour