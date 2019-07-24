Home > Neighbours

Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 11:53 AM BdST

Indian businessman Pramod Mittal has been detained by police at a company in northern Bosnia on suspicion of organised crime and abuse of office, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, heads the supervisory board at metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL), which has been among Bosnia's biggest exporters.

Prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic, from the Tuzla cantonal prosecution department, said on state television that Mittal, GIKIL's General Manager Paramesh Bhattacharyy and Razib Dash, a supervisory board member, had been detained.

"They are arrested on suspicion that they have committed a criminal act of organised crime and abuse of office and authority since 2003," Serhatlic said.

Nobody from the company's management could immediately be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.

They have so far been held at GIKIL's premises in the northern town of Lukavac while police examine the premises and then will be taken to the Tuzla prosecutors department, Serhatlic said.

A duty officer at Tuzla Interior Ministry confirmed police had raided GIKIL but declined to provide further details.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, India, July 22, 2019

India launches Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

Smoke is seen coming out of a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building after a fire broke out, in Mumbai, India Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Many feared trapped in Mumbai fire

Chandrayaan-2, India’s first moon lander, on the launch pad in Sriharikota, India, last week. The New York Times

India set to re-attempt moon mission

Lightning strikes kill 32 in India

A police officer in plainclothes collects the evidence from the site of a suicide blast at the premises of the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan Jul 21, 2019. REUTERS

Female suicide bomber kills eight in Pakistan

Students recite verses from the Koran at a madrasa situated near an impact site, after Indian military aircrafts struck on Feb 26, according to Pakistani officials, during a trip organised by the government, in Jaba village, near Balakot, Pakistan, Apr 10, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan aims to bring madrasas into mainstream

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

Illegal Bangladeshi migrants becoming citizens: India

FILE PHOTO: School girls hold umbrellas as they perform during India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India. Aug 15, 2018. REUTERS

Bullied by peers, Indian LGBT students drop out of schools

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.