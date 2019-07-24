Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2019 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 11:53 AM BdST
Indian businessman Pramod Mittal has been detained by police at a company in northern Bosnia on suspicion of organised crime and abuse of office, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.
Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, heads the supervisory board at metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL), which has been among Bosnia's biggest exporters.
Prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic, from the Tuzla cantonal prosecution department, said on state television that Mittal, GIKIL's General Manager Paramesh Bhattacharyy and Razib Dash, a supervisory board member, had been detained.
"They are arrested on suspicion that they have committed a criminal act of organised crime and abuse of office and authority since 2003," Serhatlic said.
Nobody from the company's management could immediately be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.
They have so far been held at GIKIL's premises in the northern town of Lukavac while police examine the premises and then will be taken to the Tuzla prosecutors department, Serhatlic said.
A duty officer at Tuzla Interior Ministry confirmed police had raided GIKIL but declined to provide further details.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BJP wins confidence vote in Karnataka
- Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia
- Four feared dead in mishap in Coal India mine in east India
- Satellite images show Myanmar's 'minimal preparations' for Rohingya return: Think-tank
- India launches Chandrayaan-2 moon mission on second try
- Many feared trapped in major fire in India's financial capital
- Chandrayaan-2, take 2: India tries for the moon once more
- Lightning strikes kill 32 in Uttar Pradesh
- Female suicide bomber kills eight in northwest Pakistan
- Pakistan aims to bring religious schools into mainstream
Most Read
- Midnight bomb scare in Dhaka’s Paltan, Khamarbari
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Dengue cases hit all-time high for a month in Bangladesh
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Petition to High Court seeks Tk 100m in compensation for traffic sergeant’s death
- Johnson named British prime minister
- India says Modi never asked for Trump to mediate over Kashmir