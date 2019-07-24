Home > Neighbours

India to build buffer stock of four million tonnes of sugar

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 07:22 PM BdST

India will build a buffer stock of 4 million tonnes of sugar in an attempt to cut a surplus of the sweetener and support local prices that are under pressure due to record production, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The world’s second biggest sugar producer will spend 16.74 billion rupees ($242.68 million) on buffer stocks in the year starting Aug 1, it said.

India had a buffer stock of 3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year.

Years of bumper cane harvests and record sugar production have hammered sugar prices in India, making it hard for mills to pay money owed to farmers, who form an influential voting bloc.

India also decided to keep minimum cane buying price steady at 275 rupees per 100 kg for the next marketing season starting from Oct 1, the government said.

The south Asian country is expected to start the new season with inventory of more than 14.7 million tonnes and could produce another 28.2 million tonnes in the season, against local demand of around 26 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A sample of sugar crystals are seen on the desk of a trader at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India Apr 26, 2016. REUTERS

India to build buffer stock of 4m tonnes of sugar

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, Jun 28, 2019. REUTERS

President does not make anything up: Trump adviser

BJP wins confidence vote in Karnataka

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pramod Mittal, majority owner of Bulgaria's largest steelmaker Kremikovtzi, speaks during a news conference in Kremikovtzi, near Sofia, Feb 1, 2008. REUTERS

Indian businessman detained in Bosnia

FILE PHOTO: A worker shovels coal in a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Oct 25, 2018. REUTERS

Four feared dead in Coal India mine mishap

The village of Maw, with buildings still standing after the crackdown in 2017 and all buildings razed in April 2018. Picture: Digital Globe

New study raises fresh concern over Rohingya return

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, India, July 22, 2019

India launches Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

Smoke is seen coming out of a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building after a fire broke out, in Mumbai, India Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Many feared trapped in Mumbai fire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.