India to build buffer stock of four million tonnes of sugar
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2019 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 07:22 PM BdST
India will build a buffer stock of 4 million tonnes of sugar in an attempt to cut a surplus of the sweetener and support local prices that are under pressure due to record production, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
The world’s second biggest sugar producer will spend 16.74 billion rupees ($242.68 million) on buffer stocks in the year starting Aug 1, it said.
India had a buffer stock of 3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year.
Years of bumper cane harvests and record sugar production have hammered sugar prices in India, making it hard for mills to pay money owed to farmers, who form an influential voting bloc.
India also decided to keep minimum cane buying price steady at 275 rupees per 100 kg for the next marketing season starting from Oct 1, the government said.
The south Asian country is expected to start the new season with inventory of more than 14.7 million tonnes and could produce another 28.2 million tonnes in the season, against local demand of around 26 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India to build buffer stock of four million tonnes of sugar
- Pakistan remands militant accused of Mumbai attacks for 14 days
- President does not make anything up: Trump adviser on Kashmir mediation remarks
- BJP wins confidence vote in Karnataka
- Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia
- Four feared dead in mishap in Coal India mine in east India
- Satellite images show Myanmar's 'minimal preparations' for Rohingya return: Think-tank
- India launches Chandrayaan-2 moon mission on second try
- Many feared trapped in major fire in India's financial capital
- Chandrayaan-2, take 2: India tries for the moon once more
Most Read
- Midnight bomb scare in Dhaka’s Paltan, Khamarbari
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
- Dengue cases hit all-time high for a month in Bangladesh
- Satellite images show Myanmar's 'minimal preparations' for Rohingya return: Think-tank
- DOM-INNO fined for Aedes mosquito larvae in under-construction building
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Arrestees in lynching cases linked to ‘anti-government’ force, says IGP Patwary
- Afghanistan recoils at Trump’s comments about destroying the country