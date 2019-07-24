Home > Neighbours

Four feared dead in mishap in Coal India mine in east India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 11:34 AM BdST

Four workers are feared dead and nine have been injured in a landslide at a Coal India Ltd mine in the eastern state of Odisha, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

India is one of the most dangerous countries to be a coal miner, with one worker dying every seven days on average in 2018 in mines operated by state-run Coal India and Singreni Collieries Co Ltd, according to government data.

The open cast mine in Odisha, with production capacity of 20,000 tonnes a day, had been shut after the late Tuesday accident, Dikken Mehra, a spokesman for Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a Coal India subsidiary told Reuters.

"It will take at least a week to resume operations," Mehra said.

India's numerous illegal mines, often in remote hilly terrain, also have a poor safety record, although there is little data as many accidents go unreported.

In December, at least 15 miners were trapped in an illegal "rat-hole" coal mine in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya.

Thousands of workers in Meghalaya, including children, have been killed in the so-called rat-hole mines, in which miners crawl into narrow shafts on bamboo ladders to dig for low-quality coal.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, India, July 22, 2019

India launches Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

Smoke is seen coming out of a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building after a fire broke out, in Mumbai, India Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Many feared trapped in Mumbai fire

Chandrayaan-2, India’s first moon lander, on the launch pad in Sriharikota, India, last week. The New York Times

India set to re-attempt moon mission

Lightning strikes kill 32 in India

A police officer in plainclothes collects the evidence from the site of a suicide blast at the premises of the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan Jul 21, 2019. REUTERS

Female suicide bomber kills eight in Pakistan

Students recite verses from the Koran at a madrasa situated near an impact site, after Indian military aircrafts struck on Feb 26, according to Pakistani officials, during a trip organised by the government, in Jaba village, near Balakot, Pakistan, Apr 10, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan aims to bring madrasas into mainstream

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

Illegal Bangladeshi migrants becoming citizens: India

FILE PHOTO: School girls hold umbrellas as they perform during India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India. Aug 15, 2018. REUTERS

Bullied by peers, Indian LGBT students drop out of schools

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.