Home > Neighbours

Many feared trapped in major fire in India's financial capital

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 06:15 PM BdST

A major fire broke out on Monday in a nine-storey government building in India's financial capital of Mumbai, with several people feared trapped, fire officials said.

Television channels said nearly 100 people may be trapped in the building that houses the office of state-owned telecoms company MTNL.

"The fire has been confined to the third and fourth floor of the building," the fire department, which has dispatched 14 fire engines to the site, said in a text message.

A Reuters witness said five or six people were on a balcony on one floor, with some waving white handkerchiefs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Smoke is seen coming out of a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building after a fire broke out, in Mumbai, India Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Many feared trapped in Mumbai fire

Chandrayaan-2, India’s first moon lander, on the launch pad in Sriharikota, India, last week. The New York Times

India set to re-attempt moon mission

Lightning strikes kill 32 in India

A police officer in plainclothes collects the evidence from the site of a suicide blast at the premises of the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan Jul 21, 2019. REUTERS

Female suicide bomber kills eight in Pakistan

Students recite verses from the Koran at a madrasa situated near an impact site, after Indian military aircrafts struck on Feb 26, according to Pakistani officials, during a trip organised by the government, in Jaba village, near Balakot, Pakistan, Apr 10, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan aims to bring madrasas into mainstream

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

Illegal Bangladeshi migrants becoming citizens: India

FILE PHOTO: School girls hold umbrellas as they perform during India's Independence Day celebrations in Agartala, India. Aug 15, 2018. REUTERS

Bullied by peers, Indian LGBT students drop out of schools

World Court orders review of Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.