Lightning strikes kill 32 in Uttar Pradesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2019 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 11:17 AM BdST

At least 32 people have died after being struck by lightning strikes in different parts of India's Uttar Pradesh, reports NDTV.

On Sunday, the lightning had claimed one life in the state, while two others had died of snake bites on July 18 and 20 respectively, the government officials said. 

Thirteen others were injured due to lightning, the statement said.

The Sunday's lightning victims included seven each in Kanpur and Fatehpur, five in Jhansi, four in Jalaun, three in Hamirpur, two in Ghazipur and one each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot, the statement added.

Among the three who died earlier, one was killed due to lightning in Deoria, while one lost his life to snake bite on in Kushinagar on Saturday.

Yet another person had died of snake bite on July 18 in Ambedkarnagar, the government statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the state and has issued orders to the respective district magistrates to give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to each of the families of victims.

He also directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment, and that there should be no laxity in execution of relief works, the statement said.

