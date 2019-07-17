Pakistan arrests accused militant leader Hafiz Saeed
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jul 2019 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 02:23 PM BdST
Authorities in Pakistan have arrested Hafiz Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a four-day attack on Mumbai in 2008, Geo Television said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Jammaat ud-Dawa (JuD), a charity run by Saeed, said counter-terrorism officials arrested Saeed while he was on his way to the central Pakistan town of Gujranwala. The charges he faces are still unknown but appear to be linked to terrorism financing, the spokesman added.
