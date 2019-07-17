Home > Neighbours

Pakistan arrests accused militant leader Hafiz Saeed

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jul 2019 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 02:23 PM BdST

Authorities in Pakistan have arrested Hafiz Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a four-day attack on Mumbai in 2008, Geo Television said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Jammaat ud-Dawa (JuD), a charity run by Saeed, said counter-terrorism officials arrested Saeed while he was on his way to the central Pakistan town of Gujranwala. The charges he faces are still unknown but appear to be linked to terrorism financing, the spokesman added.

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

India’s Advanced Light Torpedo (TAL) Shyena torpedoes. Photo courtesy of Bharat Dynamics via Zee News

India delivers torpedoes to Myanmar

FILE PHOTO: An arial view of the airplane hub at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 3, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation

File Photo: People wade through a flooded street in Bago, Myanmar, Jul 27, 2018. REUTERS

Myanmar flooding displaces over 18,000 people

India's second lunar mission delayed

FILE PHOTO: Girls row a makeshift raft past submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Karbi Anglong district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Jul 11, 2019. REUTERS

Heavy rain and floods in Assam kill 10

A man walks past gas cylinders in a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal Jul 12, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll in Nepal rains hits 47

People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York, US, Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

First LGBTI job fair held in India

Fishermen prepare to leave after trying to catch fish by hand in a pool of water on the lake bed of the Puzhal Lake in Chennai, India on June 25, 2019.REUTERS

Life in an Indian city without water

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.