Home > Neighbours

Monsoon flooding forces thousands from their homes in Myanmar

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jul 2019 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 01:54 PM BdST

Days of heavy monsoon rain and dangerously high river levels in Myanmar have forced more than 18,000 people from their homes and flooded at least one camp for people displaced by recent fighting, authorities and a politician said on Monday.

Four towns along the Ayeyarwady and Chindwin rivers were in danger of being inundated as the rivers rose, the Department of Disaster Management said.

"We are working together with local authorities helping the people and providing food," said the department's director, Phyu Lai Lai Htun.

More people were expected to be forced from their homes on Monday, she said.

Heavy downpours hit the tropical Southeast Asian country during the May-October rainy season, often triggering flooding.

The northern state of Kachin was the worst affected, with 14,000 people forced from their homes near the banks of the Ayeyarwady river.

Media published photographs showing submerged houses, vehicles and roads in Myitkyina, the state's capital.

Flooding also forced 3,000 people in the western Rakhine state to relocate, the disaster management department said.

They included some of the thousands displaced by fighting between the military and the Arakan Army insurgent group since late last year, according to Tun Aung Kyaw, secretary of the Arakan National Party, who visited a camp for several hundred displaced people near the ancient city of Mrauk-U.

"The whole camp is flooded and people are desperately in need of immediate shelter and food," he told Reuters by telephone.

Myanmar has restricted access to the conflict zone for most international aid agencies.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a Facebook post it was helping the government respond to the flooding, while the Myanmar Red Cross, aid groups and private donors were also aiding the victims.

"We are working closely with authorities and stand ready to support the government’s response," Knut Ostby, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator, said on Twitter.

Print Friendly and PDF

‘Stokes wisdom helped in Super Over’
NZ fans agonise after defeat in thrilling final
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates winning the world cup with the trophy Action Images via Reuter
WC win reward for long journey: Morgan
England win World Cup

More stories

India's second lunar mission delayed

FILE PHOTO: Girls row a makeshift raft past submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Karbi Anglong district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Jul 11, 2019. REUTERS

Heavy rain and floods in Assam kill 10

A man walks past gas cylinders in a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal Jul 12, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll in Nepal rains hits 47

People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York, US, Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

First LGBTI job fair held in India

Fishermen prepare to leave after trying to catch fish by hand in a pool of water on the lake bed of the Puzhal Lake in Chennai, India on June 25, 2019.REUTERS

Life in an Indian city without water

Displaced Hindu people are pictured next to new houses, built by Indian and Myanmar governments friendship project, in Maungdaw, Rakhine, Myanmar, July 9, 2019. Reuters

India hands houses for Rohingyas in Rakhine

Indian media body asks govt to lift curbs on journalists

File Photo: The home of Peter Dalglish, a Canadian humanitarian, in Kartike, Nepal, May 4, 2018. On Monday, Jul 8, 2019, Dalglish was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping two boys, ages 12 and 14, last year in the small Nepali village where he built a home. The New York Times

Humanitarian sentenced to 9 years for raping 2 Nepali boys

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.