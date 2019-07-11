Home > Neighbours

Indian media body asks govt to withdraw restrictions on journalists

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jul 2019 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 11:36 AM BdST

The Editors Guild of India, which represents the country's newspapers, urged the government on Wednesday to withdraw curbs that have reduced journalists' access to officials in the finance ministry.

It criticised restrictions imposed by newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the entry of journalists to the finance ministry building in New Delhi.

Sitharaman says she is trying to streamline the system and has denied there is any blanket ban. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has previously been accused of undermining freedom of the press in India.

"This order is a gag on media freedoms and can even result in a further fall in India's global press freedom rankings, especially as the contagion can easily spread to other ministries as well," the Editors Guild said in a statement.

The restrictions will confine journalists to a porch at the front of the main finance ministry building rather than allowing them to move freely within its corridors, meaning they will only get unscheduled access to officials when they arrive or depart.

Indian journalists say that will reduce the number of source-based stories they are able to produce from the ministry seen as second only to the prime minister's office in importance because its decisions influence the whole scope of government.

Journalists who met with Sitharaman on Tuesday failed to persuade her to reconsider.

"Entry of media persons, including those holding a PIB (Press Information Bureau) accredited card, will be on the basis of prior appointment," her office said afterwards in a statement.

Critics have said that freedom of the press has been under attack since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government first took office in 2014 and journalists have complained of intimidation for writing critical stories.

In more than five years in power, Modi has not held one news conference in India. The prime minister's office is also not accessible for journalists without a scheduled appointment.

India's ranking fell by two points to 140th out of 180 in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index, lower than countries such as Afghanistan, Myanmar and the Philippines. It ranked 80th out of 139 countries surveyed when the index was started in 2002.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters
Kohli rues 45-minute slump
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters
England a different animal: Plunkett
NZ stun India to reach final

More stories

File Photo: The home of Peter Dalglish, a Canadian humanitarian, in Kartike, Nepal, May 4, 2018. On Monday, Jul 8, 2019, Dalglish was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping two boys, ages 12 and 14, last year in the small Nepali village where he built a home. The New York Times

Humanitarian sentenced to 9 years for raping 2 Nepali boys

FILE PHOTO: An Air India plane carrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Qingdao Liuting International Airport for the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China Jun 9, 2018. Wu Hong/File Photo

Air India apologises for Zamzam water ban

FILE PHOTO: Indian soldiers stand guard near the site of explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Feb 14, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

Rights violations in Kashmir continue unchecked: UN

29 killed after bus skids off highway in India

FILE PHOTO: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives for his visit to the Tibet Institute Rikon in Rikon, Switzerland Sep 21, 2018. REUTERS

Nepal govt says no to Dalai Lama birthday

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero (C), head of the hardline Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or

SL on alert as monks hold first meeting after Easter attacks

Residents holds pipes as they wait for a municipal water tanker in New Delhi, India, Jun 28, 2019. REUTERS

Inequality between rich and poor in drought-hit Delhi

File Photo: People participate in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Amritsar, India, Apr 17, 2018. REUTERS

Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.