India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 09:19 PM BdST
India has handed over 250 prefabricated houses it built in Myanmar's Rakhine state as part of a broader effort to help tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to return, an Indian official said on Thursday.
A campaign by Myanmar's military in response to insurgent attacks in 2017 drove 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh, where they live in squalid camps, fearing further persecution if they return.
Men work on a sign of India - Myanmar governments friendship project, before a handover ceremony, in Maungdaw, Rakhine, Myanmar, July 9, 2019. Reuters
The houses, which were handed over to Myanmar authorities earlier this week, are in the villages of Shwe Zar, Kyein Chaung Taung and Nant Thar Taung.
Displaced Hindu people are pictured next to new houses, built by Indian and Myanmar governments friendship project, in Maungdaw, Rakhine, Myanmar, July 9, 2019. Reuters
The Indian official said Myanmar authorities had given New Delhi a list of 21 more projects for Rakhine, including schools and marketplaces.
Saurabh Kumar, Indian ambassador shakes hands with U Aung Kyaw Zan, Joint-chairman of Returnee Resettlement Work Committee and the Minister for Electricity, Industry, and Transportation of Rakhine State Government during a handover ceremony of new houses, built by Indian and Myanmar governments friendship project, in Maungdaw, Myanmar, July 9, 2019. Reuters
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian media body asks govt to withdraw restrictions on journalists
- Canadian humanitarian was sentenced to 9 years for raping 2 Nepali boys
- Air India issues apology for Zamzam water ban
- Rights violations in contested Kashmir continue unchecked, UN report says
- Bus skids off Yamuna Expressway near Delhi killing 29, injuring 17
- Nepal denies Tibetans' request to hold Dalai Lama birthday celebration
- Sri Lanka on alert as Buddhist hardliners hold first meeting after Easter attacks
- In drought-hit Delhi, the haves get limitless water, the poor fight for every drop
- Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case
- Rahul Gandhi says he is no longer Congress president
Most Read
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- New Zealand stun India to reach final despite Jadeja heroics
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon