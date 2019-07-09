Home > Neighbours

Air India issues apology for Zamzam water ban

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST

Indian flag carrier Air India has issued an apology after its decision to ban Zamzam water on two Jeddah flights was met with criticism.

On Tuesday, the airline posted a clarification on Twitter:

“With reference to instructions regarding non carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

THE BAN

Air India issued a circular on Jul 4, 2019 which said that its flights operating between Jeddah -Hyderabad - Mumbai and Jeddah - Cochin till Sep 15 will not allow Zamzam water on them, according to Times of India.

“Due to change of aircraft and limitation of seats, zam zam cans will not be allowed on our flights,” said the letter.

The letter left many pilgrims and tour operators worried.

Later, Hajj Committee of India CEO MA Khan said that Air India is bound to provide a  5-litre Zamzam water can to each pilgrim returning from Hajj.

“This is part of the MOU signed between AI and Hajj Committee.”

