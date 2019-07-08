Home > Neighbours

Bus skids off Yamuna Expressway near Delhi killing 29, injuring 17

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 10:38 AM BdST

Twenty-nine passengers have been killed and 17 injured after a bus skidded off six-lane Yamuna Expressway near Delhi and fell 50 feet into a large drain, according to NDTV.

The bus was carrying 46 people and was heading to Delhi from Lucknow on Monday morning, said police.

According to reports, the driver fell asleep just before he lost control of the vehicle.

The injured have been taken to hospital, said the district magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh Roadways has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the victims.

