Home > Neighbours

UN investigator reports possible fresh war crimes in Myanmar

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 03:56 PM BdST

Myanmar security forces and insurgents are committing human rights violations against civilians in restive western states that may amount to fresh war crimes, a United Nations investigator said on Tuesday.

A 2017 military crackdown drove more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. UN investigators have said that Myanmar's operation included mass killings, gang rapes and widespread arson and was executed with "genocidal intent".

The Yangon government denies committing those atrocities and says its military campaign across northern Rakhine was in response to attacks by Rohingya militants.

Government troops are currently fighting ethnic rebels in conflict-torn Rakhine and Chin states. The Arakan Army is an insurgent group that is fighting for greater autonomy for the two states.

On June 22, authorities ordered telecoms companies to shut down internet services in the two states. Telenor Group said the ministry of transport and communications had cited "disturbances of peace and use of internet activities to coordinate illegal activities".

Yanghee Lee, the UN independent expert on human rights in Myanmar, said last week the army may be committing gross human rights violations under cover of a mobile phone blackout in Rakhine and Chan, but on Tuesday she went further.

"The conflict with the Arakan Army in northern Rakhine State and parts of southern Chin State has continued over the past few months and the impact on civilians is devastating. Many acts of the Tatmadaw (army) and the Arakan Army violate international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes, as well as violating human rights," Lee said.

The Arakan Army had reportedly abducted civilians, including 12 construction workers in Paletwa and 52 villagers near the Bangladesh border, she told the UN Human Rights Council.

Lee cited reports of civilians, mostly ethnic Rakhine men, being detained and interrogated by the Tatmadaw for suspected links to the Arakan Army and said several had died in custody. In April, a military helicopter opened fire on Rohingya men and boys collecting bamboo, she said.

Some 35,000 people have fled the violence this year, she said.

Myanmar's Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun said that the government had declared a ceasefire through August and was trying to bring about national reconciliation.

"The government of Myanmar is working tirelessly to end ethnic strife and end conflict and to achieve sustainable peace in Myanmar through a peace process," Tun told the forum.

"Freedom of expression and media is one of most visible areas of change in Myanmar," he said. "No restriction is imposed on the use of internet and social media, but we need to strike a balance between security and freedom and rights and responsibility."

Lee said the blackout was endangering villagers, obstructing aid and shielding the military.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  
Rohit has most centuries at a WC

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Snow-covered Nanda Devi mountain is seen from Auli town, in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India Feb 25, 2014. REUTERS

India begins airlifting bodies of seven climbers

REFILE - Rescue workers search for survivors under the cover of a tarpaulin after a wall collapsed on shanties due to heavy rains at a slum in Mumbai, India Jul 2, 2019. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

6 killed in India dam burst

Ethnic Rakhine women prepare to leave after buying groceries at the Sittwe market, Myanmar, Sept. 9, 2018. As the suffering of Rohingya Muslims wins global sympathy, the Buddhist Rakhine ethnic group in the country’s far west seeks recognition of its own oppression. (Minzayar Oo/The New York Times)

Will internet shutdown hide Myanmar abuses?

A model of a proposed Hindu temple draws visitors in Ayodhya, India, May 29, 2019. Hindus and Muslims have long sparred over a few barren acres in the city of Ayodhya. But since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commanding election win, Hindus feel a new optimism. The New York Times

In holy dispute, counting Modi on your side

Mumbai wall collapse: Police personnel stand among the debris after a wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India Jul 2, 2019. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

13 killed in India wall collapse

File photo: Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of Raza Mehmood Khan, a member of Aghaz-i-Dosti (Start of Friendship), a group that works on peace building between Pakistan and India, during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan Dec 11, 2017. REUTERS

Pakistani man kills 9 in alleged honour killing 

FILE PHOTO: A woman puts clothes to dry overlooking central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, Jun 18, 2019. REUTERS

India suffers driest June in five years

People stand next to cars damaged by a fallen tree after heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Jun 29, 2019. REUTERS

Heavy rains batter India's Mumbai

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.