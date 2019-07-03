Home > Neighbours

Rahul Gandhi says he is no longer Congress president

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2019 05:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 05:26 PM BdST

Previous Next
Rahul Gandhi said he resigned as the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, ending weeks of speculation, BBC reports.

Gandhi's resignation letter, which he tweeted out on Thursday, saw him take responsibility for the party's defeat in the recent general elections.

He had announced his intention to resign soon after, but party leaders had hoped to change his mind.

Gandhi's father, grandmother and great grandfather are all former PMs.

Gandhi on Wednesday said he is no longer Congress president and the party's working committee should meet immediately to decide on his successor, reports the Press Trust of India.

Gandhi told reporters he has already resigned and the Congress Working Committee should make the appointment soon.

"I am no longer the Congress president. I have already resigned. The CWC should convene a meeting immediately and decide on the new Congress president," he said when asked by reporters about the future course of the party.

Taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi first resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after the results were declared.

The party won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi Mar 6, 2012. REUTERS

Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi Mar 6, 2012. REUTERS

The CWC rejected his resignation and authorised him to initiate changes in the party to revamp and restructure it at all levels.

Congress leaders at various levels have been appealing to Gandhi to take back his resignation but he has been unrelenting.

Stuck between a leader determined to quit and party officials unwilling to accept his leaving, Congress is effectively leaderless more than a month after its election drubbing and facing key state polls later this year, Reuters reports.

Chief ministers from five Congress-ruled states went to New Delhi on Monday where they spent two hours trying to convince Gandhi to reverse his May 25 decision to resign.

Gandhi will remain in politics to help rebuild Congress from the ground up, an aide said, rather than stay on as leader due to his family's political lineage.

The Nehru-Gandhi family has dominated the party, and through it Indian politics for decades, producing three prime ministers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused Congress of promoting "dynasty" politics.

The Modi-led BJP has trounced Congress in two successive general elections, winning 303 out of 542 parliament seats in 2019, and wresting away Gandhi's own parliament seat in a family borough in northern India.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  
Rohit has most centuries at a WC

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Snow-covered Nanda Devi mountain is seen from Auli town, in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India Feb 25, 2014. REUTERS

India begins airlifting bodies of seven climbers

REFILE - Rescue workers search for survivors under the cover of a tarpaulin after a wall collapsed on shanties due to heavy rains at a slum in Mumbai, India Jul 2, 2019. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

6 killed in India dam burst

Ethnic Rakhine women prepare to leave after buying groceries at the Sittwe market, Myanmar, Sept. 9, 2018. As the suffering of Rohingya Muslims wins global sympathy, the Buddhist Rakhine ethnic group in the country’s far west seeks recognition of its own oppression. (Minzayar Oo/The New York Times)

Will internet shutdown hide Myanmar abuses?

A model of a proposed Hindu temple draws visitors in Ayodhya, India, May 29, 2019. Hindus and Muslims have long sparred over a few barren acres in the city of Ayodhya. But since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commanding election win, Hindus feel a new optimism. The New York Times

In holy dispute, counting Modi on your side

Mumbai wall collapse: Police personnel stand among the debris after a wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India Jul 2, 2019. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

13 killed in India wall collapse

File photo: Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of Raza Mehmood Khan, a member of Aghaz-i-Dosti (Start of Friendship), a group that works on peace building between Pakistan and India, during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan Dec 11, 2017. REUTERS

Pakistani man kills 9 in alleged honour killing 

FILE PHOTO: A woman puts clothes to dry overlooking central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, Jun 18, 2019. REUTERS

India suffers driest June in five years

People stand next to cars damaged by a fallen tree after heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Jun 29, 2019. REUTERS

Heavy rains batter India's Mumbai

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.