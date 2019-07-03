Rahul Gandhi says he is no longer Congress president
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019
Rahul Gandhi said he resigned as the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, ending weeks of speculation, BBC reports.
Gandhi's resignation letter, which he tweeted out on Thursday, saw him take responsibility for the party's defeat in the recent general elections.
He had announced his intention to resign soon after, but party leaders had hoped to change his mind.
Gandhi's father, grandmother and great grandfather are all former PMs.
Gandhi on Wednesday said he is no longer Congress president and the party's working committee should meet immediately to decide on his successor, reports the Press Trust of India.
Gandhi told reporters he has already resigned and the Congress Working Committee should make the appointment soon.
"I am no longer the Congress president. I have already resigned. The CWC should convene a meeting immediately and decide on the new Congress president," he said when asked by reporters about the future course of the party.
Taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi first resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after the results were declared.
The party won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha election.
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi Mar 6, 2012. REUTERS
Congress leaders at various levels have been appealing to Gandhi to take back his resignation but he has been unrelenting.
Stuck between a leader determined to quit and party officials unwilling to accept his leaving, Congress is effectively leaderless more than a month after its election drubbing and facing key state polls later this year, Reuters reports.
Chief ministers from five Congress-ruled states went to New Delhi on Monday where they spent two hours trying to convince Gandhi to reverse his May 25 decision to resign.
Gandhi will remain in politics to help rebuild Congress from the ground up, an aide said, rather than stay on as leader due to his family's political lineage.
The Nehru-Gandhi family has dominated the party, and through it Indian politics for decades, producing three prime ministers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused Congress of promoting "dynasty" politics.
The Modi-led BJP has trounced Congress in two successive general elections, winning 303 out of 542 parliament seats in 2019, and wresting away Gandhi's own parliament seat in a family borough in northern India.
