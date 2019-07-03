Indian police begin airlifting bodies of seven climbers killed in avalanche
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2019 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 01:10 PM BdST
Indian authorities on Wednesday began airlifting the bodies of seven climbers killed in an avalanche near India's second highest mountain in May, down to lower ground where they will be identified, officials said.
Eight climbers - four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India - went missing on May 31 after they failed to return to their base camp near the 7,816 metre (25,643 feet) mountain, Nanda Devi.
The body of one of the climbers has not been found.
The paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is leading the mission to bring the bodies down from the mountains to the town of Pithoragarh, in the north of Uttarakhand state.
The first four bodies were brought down early on Wednesday, Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the force, told Reuters.
"The remaining three will also be flown in to Pithoragarh shortly," Pandey said.
Police, ambulances and mortuary vans awaited the bodies at the Pithoragarh airport, district police chief Ram Chandra Rajguru said.
The bodies will be identified after which they will be flown down to another town for postmortems, he said.
The climbers have been identified as Martin Moran, John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and Richard Payne, all from Britain, Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel from the United States, Ruth McCance from Australia, and liaison officer Chetan Pandey from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.
Nanda Devi and its sister mountain, Nanda Devi East, are among the world's most challenging peaks and only a handful of people have climbed them.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a WC
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dam bursts in India after rains, killing six
- The government cut their internet. Will abuses now remain hidden?
- Under Modi, Hindus find hope for a temple on disputed speck of land
- Heavy rains in India's Mumbai cause wall collapse that kills 13
- Pakistani man kills wife, two children, six others in alleged honour killing
- India suffers driest June in five years, fears for crops
- Heavy rains batter India's Mumbai, disrupting air, rail traffic
- Bus falls into gorge in Indian Kashmir, killing at least 33
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- India's PM calls for water conservation push as drought hits crops
Most Read
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Licence a must to buy new motorbike: BRTA
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rifat Farazi
- Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century
- DIG Mizan sent to jail in graft case