Pakistani man kills wife, two children, six others in alleged honour killing
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 06:30 PM BdST
A man shot his wife, their two children, and six of her family members on Monday and then burned the bodies when he set her family's home on fire in an alleged honour killing in central Pakistan, police said.
Muhammad Ajmal committed the attack as revenge for a suspected affair by his wife Kiran, said Imran Mehmood, a District Police Officer for the city of Multan, where the killings occurred. Ajmal returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a tailor, 25 days ago intending to carry out the killings, he said.
Mehmood said Ajmal confessed to the killings.
"This is clearly an honour killing. He saw a picture of his wife with another man and believed she was having an affair," Mehmood said. "He does not repent his actions."
In addition to killing his wife and their two children, Ajmal also killed his three sisters-in-law, two of their children, and his mother-in-law.
Ajmal and his father, who was with him at the time of the murder, are both in custody and have been charged with murder, Mehmood said. Police are searching for his brother, who is also believed to be involved.
The deaths add to the hundreds of women and girls killed in Pakistan each year, according to human rights groups, by family members angered at the perceived damage to their honour, which may involve eloping, fraternising with men or any infringement of conservative values regarding women.
Kiran's brother Ali Raza told Reuters that Ajmal and his sister were having marital problems and she had recently moved back to Pakistan and was living with her family.
"I am left with just my father, my whole family is gone," he said.
Mehmood said Ajmal has not been assigned an attorney yet and Reuters was unable to contact any of his family members for a comment.
Pakistan adopted legislation against honour killings in 2016, introducing tough punishment and closing a legal loophole that allowed killers to walk free if pardoned by family members.
Police in Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab, where honour crimes have been rampant, said recently that the number of such killings had fallen since the law was introduced but rights groups estimate that nearly 1,000 such killings take place annually.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India suffers driest June in five years, fears for crops
- Heavy rains batter India's Mumbai, disrupting air, rail traffic
- Bus falls into gorge in Indian Kashmir, killing at least 33
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- India's PM calls for water conservation push as drought hits crops
- Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage
- Nearly half a million people urge Indian govt to declare a 'climate emergency'
- 15 die as apartment wall crashes in Pune, many cars struck
- Air India plane escorted by fighters to land in London after bomb threat
- Pompeo vows cooperation with India but trade, defence issues unresolved
Most Read
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad’s condition remains ‘unchanged’
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Gas price hike will bring ‘more loss than profit’