Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 12:00 PM BdST
A video shared by social media users claims to depict the lynching of a Hindu man by members of the Muslim community in India. The old viral video with a misleading communal spin is a dangerous combination.
India Today reported that the video was posted on social media with a caption -- "Is this not lynching? The one getting killed is a Hindu and the one killing is a Muslim. Probably that is why the intellectuals do not think this is lynching”. People on social media reacted strongly to this post believing it to be from India.
India Today found that the video is two years old and not from India, but Bangladesh. This incident is fallout of Bangladesh's internal political rivalry and there was nothing communal about it. The alleged murderers of a Bangladeshi politician, Abu Sayyed and Mohammed Ali, were being thrashed up by people.
Facebook user Gita Devi uploaded a video on June 25 which had a mob beating up a person. Attached to the video was a caption in Hindi -- "Breaking news", and in spurts -- "show this also duplicitous media", "this is not shown in media" and "down with duplicitous media".
As of now, this post has been shared by over 2,000 Facebook users. In this post, people have commented as if this has happened in India. Facebook users have also left comments like, "Hindus should awaken", the newspaper said.
Similarly, on June 26, Facebook user Prakash Singh uploaded the same video with this claim. The archived version of this post can be seen here.
India Today did a reverse search and found that this video is from 2017.
Two years ago, a YouTube user Rana Mohammad Rasel uploaded this video and gave detailed information about it in Bengali which can be seen here, it reported.
Rasel said that the murderer of Monir has been killed. Abu Sayyed, 28, and Mohammad Ali, 32, have been beaten up by the crowd in Cumilla. In this incident, Abu Sayyed was killed while Mohammad Ali was grievously injured.
Cumilla is a town in Chittagong area of Bangladesh and much was written about this murderous incident in Bangladeshi newspapers like Dhaka times 24.
This video went viral in 2017 with different claims. However, a few websites had debunked the claim which can be read here and here.
The reality of this video is that after Awami league leader Monir Hussain Sarkar was shot down in Bangladesh on April 1, 2017, a few villagers had beaten his killers. A video of the incident was uploaded by a resident there, which was going viral in India with different claims.
