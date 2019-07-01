Bus falls into gorge in Indian Kashmir, killing at least 33
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 02:17 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 02:17 PM BdST
A bus packed with passengers fell into a gorge in Indian Kashmir on Monday killing at least 33 people, a state official said, the second such accident in a week.
At least 22 people were injured when the bus skidded off a winding road in Kisthwar district, government official Angrez Singh Rana said.
Media reports said the bus was overloaded. Accidents are common in the mountainous region where many roads are in disrepair.
Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Mailk said many of the drivers were untrained and he had ordered state officials to cancel their licences.
"Most of the accidents take place due to careless and untrained drivers who drive without any regard for rules and regulations," a state government spokesman quoted the governor as saying.
Last week, 11 students were killed when their bus fell into a deep gorge at a picnic spot in Shopian district.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India suffers driest June in five years, fears for crops
- Heavy rains batter India's Mumbai, disrupting air, rail traffic
- Bus falls into gorge in Indian Kashmir, killing at least 33
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- India's PM calls for water conservation push as drought hits crops
- Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage
- Nearly half a million people urge Indian govt to declare a 'climate emergency'
- 15 die as apartment wall crashes in Pune, many cars struck
- Air India plane escorted by fighters to land in London after bomb threat
- Pompeo vows cooperation with India but trade, defence issues unresolved
Most Read
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Gas price hike will bring ‘more loss than profit’
- Man who posed as girl to lure hundreds of boys online gets 16 years