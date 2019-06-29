15 die as apartment wall crashes in Pune, many cars struck

The city received the second highest rainfall on Friday in June since 2010, according to the report.



Dramatic visuals of the incident showed several cars stuck in debris in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall crashed down into tin sheds next to an apartment complex, taking down the parked cars as the ground caved in. The sheds were built for labourers working at a construction site nearby, police have said.



Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department were on the scene, searching for people who may be stuck. The 12 to 15-feet-high wall collapsed at around 1:45 am, an official said.



The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. A fire brigade official said those who detailed were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.



The construction work going on barely 40 feet away from the residential building's wall.