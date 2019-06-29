15 die as apartment wall crashes in Pune, many cars struck
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2019 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 12:30 PM BdST
At least 15 people, including a woman and four children, have died and three injured after a portion of the wall of a residential building collapsed on Saturday in India's Pune city following incessant rains, reports NDTV.
The city received the second highest rainfall on Friday in June since 2010, according to the report.
Dramatic visuals of the incident showed several cars stuck in debris in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall crashed down into tin sheds next to an apartment complex, taking down the parked cars as the ground caved in. The sheds were built for labourers working at a construction site nearby, police have said.
Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department were on the scene, searching for people who may be stuck. The 12 to 15-feet-high wall collapsed at around 1:45 am, an official said.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. A fire brigade official said those who detailed were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
The construction work going on barely 40 feet away from the residential building's wall.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters
Critics waiting for
us to fail: Bairstow
Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Air India plane escorted by fighters to land in London after bomb threat
- Pompeo vows cooperation with India but trade, defence issues unresolved
- US official Pompeo faces thorny issues on India visit, from trade to Russia arms deals
- Forced to chant Hindu slogans, Muslim man is beaten to death in India
- In Pakistan's northern mountains, plastic bags face the bin
- Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools in second episode of toxic fumes
- Parents of girl from India who died in US desert 'desperate' for asylum
- Myanmar orders internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine state
- Sri Lanka extends emergency for third month after Easter bombings
- Struggle for water intensifies as taps run dry in India
Most Read
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Trump talks trade at G20 as China's Xi, others warn of risks of protectionism
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- 13 suspects identified in Refat murder, authorities on high alert to prevent escapes
- Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
- Brazil reach Copa semis with shootout win over Paraguay