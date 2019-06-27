Home > Neighbours

Air India plane escorted by fighters to land in London after bomb threat

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Jun 2019 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 04:29 PM BdST

An Air India passenger plane flying to the United States was escorted by British fighter jets to land in London on Thursday after a bomb threat.

Air India said flight AI 191 from Mumbai to Newark had made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport "due to bomb threat."

Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters at supersonic speed to intercept the Boeing 777-337 and safely escorted it to Stansted which briefly closed its runway.

The Air India plane was directed to an isolated stand with police in attendance.

"An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted Airport at approximately 1015 and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance. It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations," the airport said.

"Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight," it said.

British police said officers were making enquiries.

An Air India spokesman was not immediately reachable.

Print Friendly and PDF

India, NZ games are 'quarter-finals' for England, says Root
Bring on the boo-boys, says Warner
Unbeaten ton against NZ my best innings: Azam
Pakistan beat NZ

More stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the Prime Minister's Residence, Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019, in New Delhi, India. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Pompeo promises India cooperation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun 25, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Pompeo faces thorny issues on India visit

A demonstration in Ahmedabad, India, in 2018, protesting mob lynchings. Amit Dave/Reuters

Muslim man lynched on video in India

Workers sort out plastic waste for recycling at Minato Resource Recycle Centre in Tokyo, Japan Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS

Plastic bags binned in northern Pakistan

File Photo: Myanmar students react to their robots performing tasks during the RoboLeague 2019 in Yangon, Myanmar Jun 1, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools

Parents of Indian girl who died in US desert seek asylum

FILE PHOTO: Men walk at a Rohingya village outside Maugndaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar Oct 27, 2016. REUTERS

Internet shutdown ordered in Rakhine

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena speaks during a meeting with the Foreign Correspondents Association at his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov 25, 2018. REUTERS

SL extends emergency for third month

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.