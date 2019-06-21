Struggle for water intensifies as taps run dry in India
>> Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published: 21 Jun 2019 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 11:43 AM BdST
Residents of the drought-hit Indian village of Salegaon are so desperate for water they have started lining up their pots two days before the tanker is due to arrive.
When it does, the neatly lined up pots go flying as the villagers rush forward. Usually only about half get water, leaving the rest to make the two-mile (three-km) journey to the nearest well.
Salegaon is in Beed district in western Maharashtra state, home to India's bustling commercial capital Mumbai, but also to vast tracts of farmland battling years of drought - a double whammy for the villagers, who depend on agriculture for work.
"There is no rain, so there is no work on farmlands, and no money," said 19-year-old Ashwini Galphade, who moved to Salegaon village after marrying last year, covering her head with a scarf to protect herself from the noon sun. "How can we afford water?"
FILE PHOTO: Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India, Jun 11, 2019. REUTERS
Many have gone to work farming sugar cane - a thirsty crop that accounts for 4% of agriculture in Maharashtra, but devours two-thirds of its irrigation water, exacerbating the problem.
The struggle for water has intensified in many parts of India, where villages and cities have run out of water - a problem campaigners have said is due as much to years of poor groundwater management as to a lack of rain.
"Over 60% of nearly 17,000 groundwater wells monitored to check ground water level showed a decline compared to the average level of the last 10 years," said Kishore Chandra Naik, chairman of India's Central Ground Water Board.
"The decline is because of extraction, whatever may be the purpose for it," Naik said, warning some wells would eventually dry up.
'HAND OF MAN'
India faces the worst long-term water crisis in its history as demand outstrips supply, with millions of lives and livelihoods at risk, the government think-tank Niti Aayog warned last year.
Chennai was one of 21 cities the think-tank said could run out of ground water by 2020 and this week, taps ran dry as water levels in its four major reservoirs fell to one-hundredth of what they were this time last year.
The crisis in the southern coastal city has pushed schools, hotels and commercial establishments to close, while hospitals have put off non-essential surgeries.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday demanded to know why the state government had not worked through the year to avoid it. "Don't blame the hand of God, what did the hand of the man do?" the court said.
India uses more ground water than any other country, a problem successive governments have failed to tackle, said campaigner Himanshu Thakkar.
"We use more groundwater than what China and the United States collectively use. Countries like the US identify and protect their groundwater recharge zones. What have we done?" Thakkar said.
WATER WHEELS
The crisis has hit rural and urban Indians alike.
A man walks through the dried-up Puzhal reservoir, on the outskirts in Chennai, India, Jun 20, 2019. REUTERS
"I feel scared travelling on the train. People also stop us from filling water at the train station," Siddharth Rahul Dhage, 10 and small for his age, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the station as he balanced a 20-litre (35-pint) water can.
"I don't like doing this, but my mother says we have no choice."
With the men away, the back-breaking work of fetching water is mostly left to women and children.
But help is a hand after a charity in Salegaon came up with the idea of handing out "water wheels" – wheel shaped containers that can be rolled rather than carried, with bright yellow handles for steering.
"We fetch water in the morning and evening and carry three pots of water on our heads. Our husbands have no time as they look for work on the farmland," said Geeta Kailash Dalpade, 26.
"But this (water wheel) can carry 45 litres of water. Our backs hurt all the time and this could help."
ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe rues new-ball woes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Struggle for water intensifies as taps run dry in India
- At least 44 dead as bus plunges off Indian mountain road
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- US tells India it is mulling caps on H-1B visas to deter data rules
- Mysterious 'brain fever' killing children in India
- Myanmar official says runaway monk 'incited hatred' against Suu Kyi
- India sacks 15 senior tax officials over corruption
- Heatwave kills 40 in a day in India’s Bihar
- Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
Most Read
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Warner's WC best 166 powers Australia to set mammoth target for Bangladesh
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Former minister Latif Siddique sent to jail in Bogura graft case
- Facebook maps Bangladesh with most detailed population density using AI
- HC orders Swajan, BRTC to pay Tk 5m to family of crash victim Rajib
- Save the Children in Bangladesh records 51% rise in “needless” C-sections in two years