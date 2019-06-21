Home > Neighbours

At least 44 dead as bus plunges off Indian mountain road

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jun 2019 03:05 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 03:05 AM BdST

At least 44 people were killed and 35 injured when a bus plunged off a road in India's hilly northern state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, a government official said.

"Around 78 to 80 people were on board the bus," said Akshay Sood, a senior civil servant in Kullu district, where the accident took place.

All passengers on the bus had now been rescued and accounted for, and the injured people were being administered medication, Sood said, adding that the death toll could still rise.

Indian roads are among the world's deadliest, with nearly 148,000 people killed in more than 460,000 accidents in 2017, according to government data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his dismay over the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon," Modi's office said in a tweet.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe rues new-ball woes
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Gallant Tigers lose
Williamson guides NZ to tense win over SA
Dhawan ruled out of World Cup

More stories

3 sex workers gang-raped in India

FILE PHOTO: A man holds flags of India and the US while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York, US Aug 16, 2015. REUTERS

US mulling caps on work visas

Relatives visit child patients who suffer from acute encephalitis syndrome in a hospital ward in Muzaffarpur, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 19, 2019. Reuters

Mysterious 'brain fever' killing children in India

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar Buddhist monk Wirathu speaks at a rally against constitution change in Yangon, Myanmar, May 5, 2019. REUTERS

Runaway monk ‘incited hatred’ against Suu Kyi

File Photo: The Indian parliament building is pictured on the opening day of the parliament session in New Delhi, India, Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS

India sacks 15 tax officials over corruption

Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India, June 11, 2019. Reuters

Heatwave kills 40 in India

Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in India

FILE PHOTO: The US-Mexico border is seen near Lukeville, Pima County, Arizona, US, Sep 11, 2018. REUTERS

Indian migrant girl dies in US desert

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.