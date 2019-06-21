At least 44 dead as bus plunges off Indian mountain road
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2019 03:05 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 03:05 AM BdST
At least 44 people were killed and 35 injured when a bus plunged off a road in India's hilly northern state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, a government official said.
"Around 78 to 80 people were on board the bus," said Akshay Sood, a senior civil servant in Kullu district, where the accident took place.
All passengers on the bus had now been rescued and accounted for, and the injured people were being administered medication, Sood said, adding that the death toll could still rise.
Indian roads are among the world's deadliest, with nearly 148,000 people killed in more than 460,000 accidents in 2017, according to government data.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his dismay over the accident.
"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon," Modi's office said in a tweet.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Gallant Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- US tells India it is mulling caps on H-1B visas to deter data rules
- Mysterious 'brain fever' killing children in India
- Myanmar official says runaway monk 'incited hatred' against Suu Kyi
- India sacks 15 senior tax officials over corruption
- Heatwave kills 40 in a day in India’s Bihar
- Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Indian doctors to widen strike demanding improved safety after attack
- India set to launch second lunar mission; land rover on the moon
Most Read
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Warner's WC best 166 powers Australia to set mammoth target for Bangladesh
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Bangladesh clocks fastest growth rate in Asia-Pacific, ADB says
- Iran's Guards shoot down US 'spy' drone in Hormozgan province
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match