Home > Neighbours

Myanmar official says runaway monk 'incited hatred' against Suu Kyi

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Jun 2019 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 06:26 PM BdST

A Myanmar official on Tuesday told a court that a nationalist Buddhist monk, Wirathu, who has evaded arrest on sedition charges, "incited hatred" against leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Wirathu last month but he has not been detained and has taunted authorities on social media.

Complainant San Min, an administrator in the city of Yangon, told the court he had been ordered by the office of President Win Myint, a close ally of Suu Kyi, to file a legal complaint against the monk.

"Wirathu's speeches can cause disrespect and incite hatred in the people against Aung San Suu Kyi ... (and) the government," San Min said in his complaint.

Wirathu is infamous as a proponent of anti-Muslim rhetoric that has spread as Myanmar has transitioned from full military rule and as social media sites like Facebook have become popular.

He speaks in support of the military and opposes Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and her efforts to amend a 2008 charter that cements the generals' power.

The sedition charge is related to his criticism of the government, not to his comments on Muslims.

The Western Yangon District Court on Tuesday held the first of several hearings to decide whether Wirathu should be formally declared a fugitive from the law, which requires a judge to rule there is evidence he broke the law.

A video was played of a speech Wirathu gave at a rally in Yangon last month, when he argued broadly against democratic governance and warned Myanmar would "drown in a muddy puddle" if its constitution was amended to reduce the political role of the military.

A transcript of a separate speech Wirathu gave in southern Myanmar in April, submitted to the court, records Wirathu crudely criticising Suu Kyi's relationships with foreigners. Suu Kyi married and had two sons with the late British academic Michael Aris.

"Tap, tap, tap go her high heels," the monk said, according to the transcript, referring to when Suu Kyi meets foreigners.

A Buddhist nationalist group said on Monday that Wirathu's "positive criticism" of Suu Kyi did not merit legal action.

Some human rights activists have said Wirathu should face action for inciting violence against Muslims, especially the Rohingya minority, rather than for comments critical of a politician.

Buddhist authorities have previously censured Wirathu, but a one-year order banning him from speeches expired this year.

Print Friendly and PDF

Morgan blasts England to 397
Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib
Morgan blasts record 17 sixes
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa Nets - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Jun 4, 2019 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during nets Action. Reuters
South Africa's Ngidi set to return

More stories

Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India, June 11, 2019. Reuters

Heatwave kills 40 in India

Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in India

FILE PHOTO: The US-Mexico border is seen near Lukeville, Pima County, Arizona, US, Sep 11, 2018. REUTERS

Indian migrant girl dies in US desert

A doctor holds a placard at a government hospital during a strike demanding security after the recent assaults on doctors by the patients' relatives, in Agartala, India, June 14, 2019. Reuters

Indian doctors to widen strike

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists work on various modules of lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 at ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, India, Jun 12, 2019. Picture taken through a green glass window. REUTERS

India to launch second lunar mission

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies to the initial hearing of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on Capitol Hill in Washington, US Jun 11, 2019. REUTERS

US to push for more access to local Indian markets

Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India, June 11, 2019. Reuters

India heatwave deaths rise to 36

Kailasavadivoo Sivan, chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), arrives to attend a news conference at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

India to launch second lunar mission

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.