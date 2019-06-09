India's Modi calls for global conference on terrorism
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2019 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 11:48 AM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a global conference to tackle the threat of terrorism in the region and around the world.
During a speech on his first foreign visit since winning re-election, he told the Maldivian parliament in Male that "terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation".
"The international community has actively arranged for global convention and many conferences on the threat of climate change. Why not on the issue of terrorism?" Modi said.
He called for a global conference "so that there can be meaningful and result-oriented discussions for plugging the loopholes that terrorists and their supporters exploit".
India is pursuing what it calls a "neighbourhood first" foreign policy centred on its allies in South Asia, although there is little sign of a warming in relations with arch rival Pakistan.
His trip to the Maldives is being viewed as a statement of intent to counter the rise of China, which has been making strategic inroads in the Indian Ocean in recent years and seeking closer military ties, to the alarm of New Delhi.
"In the neighbourhood, Maldives is priority," Modi said in his speech.
During the visit, Modi has signed a slew of agreements with the island nation encompassing ferry services, port terminals and a new national cricket stadium.
His next stop is Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, where security is likely to be high on the agenda.
A wave of bombings on Easter Sunday killed more than 250 people across Sri Lanka despite repeated warnings from Indian intelligence services about a militant plot.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Modi's ruling NDA may win key Rajya Sabha majority next year: projection
- Five bodies spotted in hunt for missing climbers in India's Himalayas
- SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from Jul 1
- India's giant Modi wave: Why we didn't see it coming
- Indian rescuers to search for eight climbers missing in Himalayas
- India's new Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah
- India to see 'big-bang' reforms in Modi's second term, says govt think tank
- Modi set to name BJP head Amit Shah as new Indian finance minister: TV reports
- Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide
- India’s economy is growing, but can you trust the data?
Most Read
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Bangladesh face massive task as Roy 153 fires England to 386
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
- Hasina to brief media on her tri-nation tour Sunday
- In Times Square terror plot, Bangladesh man arrested after threatening a bomb attack
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Anger as Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished in the dead of Eid night
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after 11-day tri-nation tour