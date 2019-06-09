Home > Neighbours

India's Modi calls for global conference on terrorism

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jun 2019 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 11:48 AM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a global conference to tackle the threat of terrorism in the region and around the world.

During a speech on his first foreign visit since winning re-election, he told the Maldivian parliament in Male that "terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation".

"The international community has actively arranged for global convention and many conferences on the threat of climate change. Why not on the issue of terrorism?" Modi said.

He called for a global conference "so that there can be meaningful and result-oriented discussions for plugging the loopholes that terrorists and their supporters exploit".

India is pursuing what it calls a "neighbourhood first" foreign policy centred on its allies in South Asia, although there is little sign of a warming in relations with arch rival Pakistan.

His trip to the Maldives is being viewed as a statement of intent to counter the rise of China, which has been making strategic inroads in the Indian Ocean in recent years and seeking closer military ties, to the alarm of New Delhi.

"In the neighbourhood, Maldives is priority," Modi said in his speech.

During the visit, Modi has signed a slew of agreements with the island nation encompassing ferry services, port terminals and a new national cricket stadium.

His next stop is Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, where security is likely to be high on the agenda.

A wave of bombings on Easter Sunday killed more than 250 people across Sri Lanka despite repeated warnings from Indian intelligence services about a militant plot.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
New Zealand beat Afghanistan

More stories

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media after his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, to stake claim to form the new government at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India May 25, 2019. REUTERS/File Photo

Modi suggests global conference on terrorism

FILE PHOTO - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards his supporters after the election results at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarter in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS

Modi alliance may win upper house majority

CS Pandey, Managing Director of the Himalayan Run & Trek Pvt Ltd, shows a group photograph of the climbers before leaving for their expedition from Munsiyari town in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, at his office in New Delhi, India Jun 2, 2019. REUTERS

5 bodies spotted in hunt for missing climbers

SpiceJet via Wikipedia

SpiceJet to launch Guwahati-Dhaka flights  

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a road show in Varanasi, India Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS

India's giant Modi wave

An Indian rescue team has been sent to search for eight missing climbers who had been trying to climb the summit of Nanda Devi, the second-highest peak in India. Photo via Wikipedia.

8 climbers missing in Indian Himalayas

India's new Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah

India to see 'big-bang' reforms in Modi's second term

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.