Modi set to name BJP head Amit Shah as new Indian finance minister: TV reports
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2019 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 09:09 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to name Amit Shah, the president of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as his new finance minister, according to several Indian TV stations.
As Modi's right-hand man and long-time strategist, Shah would be in a powerful position to direct financial policy in Asia's third-largest economy. But there might also be questions about his lack of both central government experience and lack of a financial background.
Modi is expected to announce his cabinet within hours, after being sworn in on Thursday evening at an open-air ceremony outside the colonial-era presidential palace with some 8,000 guests including Bollywood stars and leaders of neighbours such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
India's President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India May 30, 2019. Reuters
If the media reports are correct, Shah will be taking over the finance portfolio at a sensitive time. He will probably need to move quickly to stimulate an economy that is showing signs of weakness, with weak farm incomes, slow jobs growth and falling sales of some key consumer goods, including cars and motorbikes.
This week, two major industrial bodies called on the new government to take steps to bolster the economy, which grew 6.6% in the three months to December - the slowest rate in five quarters - and is expected to slow further to 6.3 percent in the January-March period.
Shah helped run one of India's most divisive election campaigns over the past six weeks to rouse the BJP's nationalist base and make up for the loss of key state elections in December. Part of his strategy included deftly exploiting national security fears.
As finance minister, he would replace Arun Jaitley, who wrote to Modi on Wednesday asking not to be considered for a ministerial position because of a series of health problems.
India will also have a new foreign minister, with the incumbent Sushma Swaraj, who has had some health issues, sitting among the audience but not on the dais with Modi's new ministerial team.
A general view of swearing-in ceremony of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India May 30, 2019. Reuters
A potential replacement for Swaraj could be former foreign secretary, S Jaishankar, who was on the dais and is therefore taking a role in the administration.
A former Indian ambassador to both the United States and China, Jaishankar led India’s diplomatic corps during Modi’s first term before retiring in early 2018 and subsequently joining the Tata Group conglomerate.
Shah and Jaishankar were not immediately available for comment.
Many other ministers who are also senior members of the ruling coalition are expected to retain their cabinet jobs.
But Modi, the 68-year-old son of a tea seller, could also promote fresh faces to reward a good performance in the seven-phase election.
He focused his election campaign on national security, after tension with old rival Pakistan surged in February over a deadly bomb attack on security forces in the disputed region of Kashmir, which was claimed by Pakistan-based militants.
India's President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India May 30, 2019. Reuters
"India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty," Modi said after visiting a war memorial near parliament on Thursday.
"Our government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority."
The BJP controls 303 of the 545 seats in the lower house of parliament, paving the way for the possibility Modi could attempt controversial land and labour reforms amid concern that Asia's third largest economy is faltering.
Modi pushed through reforms such as a goods and services tax and a bankruptcy law in his first five-year term, but faced criticism for failing to create enough jobs for people entering the job market, weak farm prices and tepid growth.
India's main opposition Congress party is trying to pick up the pieces after its second straight general election defeat.
Its president, Rahul Gandhi, has offered to resign. The party said on Thursday it would not let representatives take part in televised debates for a month while it analyses its defeat.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide
- India’s economy is growing, but can you trust the data?
- India PM Modi to host Chinese president Xi for an informal summit
- Modi's party consolidates big Indian vote win with opposition defections
- Five die in India after drinking spurious liquor
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- Four killed, seven injured in three explosions in Nepali capital
- Myanmar soldiers jailed for Rohingya killings freed after less than a year
- Two Indian fire officials suspended after coaching centre blaze kills 22
- Hasina, Mahathir to share thoughts on ‘emerging Asia’ in Japan
Most Read
- Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products
- Man accused of murders dies ‘after fight’ in Chattogram jail
- India detains ex-soldier as illegal immigrant; lawyer calls it a case of mistaken identity
- Bangladesh gets $100.5m in loans from WB to improve four Dhaka localities
- Ex-OC Moazzem’s exclusion in Nusrat murder charge-sheet disappoints plaintiff’s lawyer
- Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide
- Japan’s Abe promises Hasina support for Bangladesh to become a developed nation
- ‘Time is up’: Pakistan’s army targets protest movement, withering dissent
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka