Home > Neighbours

Kerala coast on high alert after intel on IS threat

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 03:37 PM BdST

The Kerala coast of India has been put on high alert after intelligence reports warned of potential terrorist attacks on the state by the militant Islamic State, according to local media.

The coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs were alerted that boats allegedly carrying 15 terrorists affiliated with IS had set off for the Lakshadweep Islands from Sri Lanka, said the police.

“Such alerts are usual practice but this time we have specific information about the number,” a top police source told the Press Trust of India (PTI).

“We have also alerted the fishing vessels and others venturing into the sea to be cautious of suspicious activities,” coastal department sources confirmed to PTI.

After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, Kerala was on alert, especially after National Investigation Agency probes revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the state.

Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of people in Kerala are still with the IS which was recently wiped out from Iraq and Syria, reports PTI.

Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on April 21 when eight blasts rocked the Island nation killing over 250 people.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Kerala on high alert over ‘IS threat’

File Photo: Police stand guard outside a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, May 28, 2018. REUTERS

BJP aide shot dead

Mamata offers to quit, party rejects

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India, April 25, 2019. REUTERS

Modi has a huge mandate

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out in a four-storey commercial building in Surat, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 24, 2019. REUTERS

17 die in India tuition centre fire

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out in a four-story commercial building in Surat, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 24, 2019. Reuters

Fire kills 19 students in India

Hindu priests lead a nightly devotional ceremony in Varanasi, India, May 22, 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blend of local development and Hindu nationalism has often unsettled Varanasi, the ancient pilgrimage city on the Ganges that is his home constituency. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Modi splits opinion in city of temples

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India, April 25, 2019. REUTERS

Five takeaways from Modi’s win

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.