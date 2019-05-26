Aide to winning candidate of India's ruling BJP shot dead
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2019 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 01:05 PM BdST
An aide to an Indian ruling party candidate, who recently defeated Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi for a seat in parliament, was shot dead overnight, police said on Sunday.
Surendra Singh was an aide to Smriti Irani, a former television actress and dogged minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
In one of the biggest upsets of the election that handed Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a second term, Irani beat Gandhi in the Amethi constituency, which had been held by his family almost continuously for the last four decades, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Singh worked closely with Irani and distributed sweets and paraded with celebrating supporters on Friday, a day after the election results, his relatives told Reuters partner ANI.
He had gone to sleep on the veranda outside his home when unidentified gunmen shot him, Amethi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar told Reuters on Sunday.
"Some unknown people have fired on him and he died due to firearm injury," Kumar said.
Seven people have been arrested, Kumar said, adding it was too early to draw conclusions about a motive.
Requests for comment from two BJP spokesmen went unanswered. An official at the BJP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh was unable to immediately provide any information.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects
- Modi has a huge mandate in India. Now what will he do?
- Fire in commercial centre in India kills at least 17
- Coaching centre fire kills 15 students in India’s Gujarat
- In India’s city of temples, Narendra Modi is both hero and villain
- Five takeaways from Modi’s win in India’s gigantic election
- Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win
- Narendra Modi, India’s ‘watchman,’ heads for historic election victory
- India's Rahul Gandhi loses parliamentary seat in family bastion
- Terror-accused Hindu hardliner from Modi's party wins seat in India election
Most Read
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria
- Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects
- Dhaka pumps 1.1 million cubic metres of sewage into rivers daily, study says
- Novartis $2m gene therapy for rare disorder is world's most expensive drug
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- 13th span of Padma Bridge installed
- Utah judge suspended without pay after critical quips about Trump