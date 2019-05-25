Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects

Mamata’s Trinamool Congress refused to accept the resignation, she told reporters after a party meeting in Kolkata on Saturday, according to local media.

"I told at the beginning of the (TMC) meeting that I don't want to continue as the chief minister," The Times of India quoted her as saying.

The party won only 22 seats in the 2019 elections, down from 34 in 2014, while Modi’s BJP bagged 18 of the 42 seats.

Mamata accused the Modi government of creating an "emergency-like" situation in the state and alleged central forces worked against her party.

“Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the EC but nothing was looked into," she is quoted to have said by the Times Now News.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered to quit from his post following the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls, but the party unanimously rejected by the Congress Working Committee.