Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2019 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 08:19 PM BdST
Mamata Banejee says she has offered to resign as chief minister of West Bengal as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP has made major inroads in the state.
Mamata’s Trinamool Congress refused to accept the resignation, she told reporters after a party meeting in Kolkata on Saturday, according to local media.
"I told at the beginning of the (TMC) meeting that I don't want to continue as the chief minister," The Times of India quoted her as saying.
The party won only 22 seats in the 2019 elections, down from 34 in 2014, while Modi’s BJP bagged 18 of the 42 seats.
Mamata accused the Modi government of creating an "emergency-like" situation in the state and alleged central forces worked against her party.
“Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the EC but nothing was looked into," she is quoted to have said by the Times Now News.
Earlier on Saturday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered to quit from his post following the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls, but the party unanimously rejected by the Congress Working Committee.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Modi has a huge mandate in India. Now what will he do?
- Fire in commercial centre in India kills at least 17
- Coaching centre fire kills 15 students in India’s Gujarat
- In India’s city of temples, Narendra Modi is both hero and villain
- Five takeaways from Modi’s win in India’s gigantic election
- Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win
- Narendra Modi, India’s ‘watchman,’ heads for historic election victory
- India's Rahul Gandhi loses parliamentary seat in family bastion
- Terror-accused Hindu hardliner from Modi's party wins seat in India election
- India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over election drubbing
Most Read
- India bans Islamist terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
- Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC
- Rice prices drop in Dhaka as government wrestles for control of grain markets
- Plucky Afghanistan stun Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
- Tearful Theresa May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU
- Long-awaited DUCSU pleases VC Aktaruzzaman, disappoints others
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib