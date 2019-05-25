Fire in commercial centre in India kills at least 17
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 11:01 AM BdST
At least 17 people were killed when a fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building in the city of Surat in India's western state of Gujarat on Friday, police said.
Television footage broadcast by private channel NDTV showed people jumping off the top floor of the Takshashila building or trying to escape by climbing down, as thick smoke billowed out.
Most of the dead were students who had been attending class at a tuition centre housed in the building, according to the spokesman for the office of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
"The fire started near the staircase, so they could not get down," Joint Commissioner of Police Harikrishna Patel said, adding that all of the dead were aged below 20 years.
The blaze, likely caused due to an electrical short circuit, started between 3:45-4pm local time and spread rapidly, Patel said.
Television footage showed people trying to grab a large banner on the side of the building as they plummeted down.
Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked Mukesh Puri, principal secretary of the urban development department, to submit a report within three days, the spokesman for his office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter he was thinking of the bereaved families.
"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat," Modi said. "May the injured recover quickly," he said, adding he had instructed authorities to help those affected.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fire in commercial centre in India kills at least 17
- Coaching centre fire kills 15 students in India’s Gujarat
- In India’s city of temples, Narendra Modi is both hero and villain
- Five takeaways from Modi’s win in India’s gigantic election
- Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win
- Narendra Modi, India’s ‘watchman,’ heads for historic election victory
- India's Rahul Gandhi loses parliamentary seat in family bastion
- Terror-accused Hindu hardliner from Modi's party wins seat in India election
- India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over election drubbing
- Indian PM's close ally, Amit Shah, helped craft winning election strategy
Most Read
- India bans Islamist terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
- Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC
- Tearful Theresa May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU
- Coaching centre fire kills 19 students in India’s Gujarat
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
- In India’s city of temples, Narendra Modi is both hero and villain
- Experienced Bangladesh out to change perceptions
- Rice prices drop in Dhaka as government wrestles for control of grain markets
- Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win