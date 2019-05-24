Coaching centre fire kills 19 students in India’s Gujarat

The fire broke out around 3:30pm on Friday and engulfed the top two floors of the multi-storey commercial building in the Sarthana area of Surat, NDTV reported citing officials.

Most of the students are said to be between the ages of 14 and 17, the TV station said in a report on its website.

Citing videos of the incident aired by TV channels and posted on social media, newspapers said several students jumped off the third and fourth floors of the building to escape the blaze and smoke.

Primary reports say the fire started due to AC ducts and compressors, The Times of India said, quoting a fire staff on the spot.

Nearly 18 people were taken out and sent to hospitals, according to the fire crew.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that he was “extremely anguished” by the fire tragedy in Surat.

“My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," he twitted.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident and the state government has promised to give Rs 400,000 to each of the families of those killed, the NDTV said.