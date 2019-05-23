'We have lost the battle,' says regional leader of India's Congress
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2019 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 12:35 PM BdST
"We have lost the battle," a regional leader of India's main opposition Congress party said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party said it had secured a massive victory in the general election.
Amarinder Singh, the chief minister of the northern breadbasket state of Punjab, made the comment to the India Today TV news channel.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan says wants peace with India, conducts missile test
- India's PM Modi wins historic general election victory, party says
- 'We have lost the battle,' says regional leader of India's Congress
- India's foreign minister congratulates Modi on election victory
- India proposes electrifying motorbikes, scooters in 6-8 years- source
- India starts counting 600 million votes, Modi in pole position
- In India’s Election, ailing Congress Party Is unlikely to find Its miracle
- In an Indian village, Muslims talk of leaving as divide with Hindus widens
- Found my soulmate: Sprinter becomes India's first openly gay athlete
- Violence flares in West Bengal as voting in Indian election ends
Most Read
- Modi set to sweep to general election victory
- Singer, Nazrul researcher Khalid Hossain dies at 78
- RAB destroys 15 tonnes of mango ripened artificially with chemicals
- Prof Kazi Shahidullah appointed as UGC chairman
- Fire from kitchen gas cylinder leak kills Gazipur family of four
- The complications of Italian immigration play out in the Palermo market
- In India’s election, ailing Congress Party is unlikely to find its miracle
- Bangladesh raises duty on rice to limit imports
- Iran's reach puts US forces, allies in striking range
- Apathy bites mosquito killing drive, Dhaka South more vulnerable