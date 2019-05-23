India's foreign minister congratulates Modi on election victory
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 12:07 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has won the general election, a senior party leader said on Thursday.
"Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering such a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party," Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter.
"I express my gratitude to the people of the country."
