India's foreign minister congratulates Modi on election victory

  Reuters

Published: 23 May 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has won the general election, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

"Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering such a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party," Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter.

"I express my gratitude to the people of the country."

