Two Indian climbers die on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2019 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 11:59 AM BdST
Two Indian climbers died near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga during an expedition on the world’s third highest mountain in Nepal, their hiking company said on Thursday.
The climbers were identified as Biplab Baidya, 48, and 46-year-old Kuntal Kanrar, who died overnight at an altitude of about 8,000 metres (26,246 feet).
Pasang Sherpa of the Peak Promotion hiking company said Baidya, who climbed the 8,586 metre (28,169 feet) Kanchenjunga main summit on Wednesday, died due to altitude sickness on the way down. Kanrar died while trying to climb the peak, he said.
Both were from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
Hundreds of climbers are on different Himalayan peaks during the spring climbing season which ends this month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two Indian climbers die on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal
- In India’s Elections, female candidates still need the blessings of men
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Sri Lanka police arrest 23 for targeting Muslims after Easter bombings
- Warships and wives: Debate in Indian election turns increasingly ugly
- Blast in Pakistani city Quetta kills four police
- Sri Lankan software engineer, under Indian surveillance, key in Easter attack
- Sri Lanka clashes kill one; imposes nationwide curfew after mosques attacked
- Pakistan to accept $6 billion bailout from IMF
- Who's with whom: Indian parties seek partners as election nears end
Most Read
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- BSTI revokes licence of seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Bangladesh produce another clinical show to beat Ireland by six wickets
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Obaidul Quader returns home from Singapore
- Malaysian teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll
- Mediterranean capsize: Govt uncovers trafficking ring led by 3 Noakhali brothers
- Calgary woman recounts ‘terrifying’ landing of Biman plane in Yangon
- HC orders Green Line to pay crash victim Russell by May 22
- Hasina did for me what a mother does for her child: Obaidul Quader