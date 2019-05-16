Home > Neighbours

Five killed in gun battle in Indian-controlled Kashmir

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 May 2019 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 04:36 PM BdST

Indian troops and separatist militants clashed in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday and five people were killed including a civilian, officials said, the latest casualties in a new phase of violence in the 30-year insurgency.

Tension in Muslim-majority Kashmir has been high since a Feb 14 suicide bomb attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave troops a "free hand" to respond to the attack, and near-daily searches in villages in Kashmir since then have often triggered violent confrontations, with civilians caught in crossfire to the alarm of rights groups.

Modi's tough response to the bomb attack, which included an air strike against what India said was a militant camp in Pakistan, is believed to have given his party a boost in a general election that began on April 11 and ends on May 19.

Three JeM militants, including a Pakistani commander, and an Indian soldier were killed in the gun battle in Dalipora, a village in south Kashmir, which began in the early hours, police said.

Villagers said a civilian, who they identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar, 32, was also killed after Indian soldiers had sent him to search a house where militants were believed to be hiding. Villagers in the area have complained before about the army using civilians as human shields in searches.

A police spokesman said Dar had been killed in indiscriminate firing by the militants, and denied he had been sent on a search.

After the clash, villagers threw rocks at security forces, who responded with teargas, while lawyers in the state's high court went on strike in a protest over Dar's death.

Kashmir is at the heart of decades of hostility between India and Pakistan. The nuclear-armed neighbours both claim it in full but rule it in part.

The rivals have fought three wars since their independence, two of them over the Himalayan region, and came close to another after the February bomb attack.

Separatist militants, who India says are backed by Pakistan, have been fighting Indian security forces since 1989. Pakistan denies supporting the insurgents.

"Even in the holy month of Ramadan there is no let-up in killings and bloodshed in Kashmir as civilians, armed youth or even Indian forces are getting killed,” Kashmir's main separatist political group, the Joint Resistance Leadership, said in a statement.

The group called for a general strike in Kashmir on Friday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People offer funeral prayers for Naseer Ahmad Pandit, a separatist militant, after he was killed in a gun battle with Indian soldiers, in Karimabad village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district May 16, 2019. REUTERS

5 die in Kashmir gun battle

A view of the Kanchenjunga mountain along the Himalayan mountain range on the frontier between Nepal and Sikkim is seen Mar 14, 2005. Reuters

Two Indian mountaineers die in Nepal

Rohitash Repswal, a digital marketer, checks a WhatsApp message that he sent using a software tool that appears to automate the process of sending messages to WhatsApp users, inside his office in New Delhi, May 8, 2019. REUTERS

India polls: Whatsapp launches new software after hack

Supporters of the Jannayak Janta Party and the Aam Aadmi Party gather to support Swati Yadav, a parliamentary candidate, in Bhiwani, India, May 7, 2019. For many of the few hundred women running for Parliament in India, such campaign stops are exercise in invoking the approval of male political patriarchs — even in Yadav’s case, ones serving time in jail. (Smita Sharma/The New York Times)

Female candidates bound by patriarchy

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel conduct route march in a street ahead of the seventh and last phase of general election, in Kolkata, India, May 15, 2019. REUTERS

Soldiers patrol Kolkata amid poll violence

Sri Lankan soldiers patrol a road of Hettipola on top of an armoured vehicle, after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14, 2019. REUTERS

23 held over attacks on Sri Lanka Muslims

Debate in Indian election turns ugly

Pakistan blast kills 4 police

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.