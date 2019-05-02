Towns evacuate, tourists flee as cyclone churns towards Indian northeast coast
>> Reuters
Published: 02 May 2019 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 02:43 PM BdST
India has evacuated more than 200,000 people along its northeast coastline by boat, bus and train ahead of a severe cyclone due to make landfall on Friday, with many villagers piling household possessions on to trucks before fleeing their homes.
Severe cyclonic storm Fani was lying in the Bay of Bengal about 420 km south-southwest of the Hindu temple town of Puri where special trains were put on to evacuate tourists and the beaches were empty.
In total, about 800,000 people are expected to be evacuated from low-lying areas of the eastern state of Odisha to cyclone shelters, schools and other buildings, authorities said.
"We are maximising efforts at all levels for evacuation," Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi told Reuters.
Fani was generating maximum sustained winds of 170-180 km per hour, the state-run India Meteorological Department said. Cyclone tracker Tropical Storm Risk rated Fani a mid-range category 3 storm.
Authorities have also shut down operations at two major ports - Paradip and Visakhapatnamon - and ships have been ordered to move out to avoid damage.
In Paradip, television footage showed residents piling bicycles, sewing machines and gas cylinders on to small trucks and leaving for any of nearly 900 shelters supplied with food, water and medicines.
A fisherman carries his tools as he leaves for a safer place after tying his boats along the shore ahead of cyclone Fani in Peda Jalaripeta on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, India, May 1, 2019. REUTERS
India's cyclone season can last from April to December, when severe storms batter coastal cities and cause widespread deaths and damage to crops and property in both India and neighbouring Bangladesh.
Technological advancements have helped meteorologists to predict weather patterns well in advance, giving authorities more time to prepare.
In 1999, a super-cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people. A mass evacuation of nearly a million people saved thousands of lives in 2013.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent 50 teams across four coastal states, including Odisha. The NDRF has also put 32 teams equipped with boats, tree cutters, medical supplies, telecoms gear and other equipment on standby.
"I think we are fully prepared," Satya Narayan Pradhan, NDRF director general, told state TV.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India plans to evacuate 800,000 as cyclone nears east coast
- Modi gets election boost with UN sanction against India's 'enemy No. 1'
- Landmine kills at least 15 police in western India
- Hardline Indian group allied with Modi calls for ban on the veil
- Indian woman accusing chief justice of harassment quits probe
- Indian mountaineers reckon they've found Yeti footprints
- Are you British? India govt asks Modi's main election rival, Gandhi, to respond
- Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight
- Sri Lanka maintains high alert for attacks ahead of Ramadan
- Sri Lanka president appoints new acting police chief
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
- Bangladesh preparing as storm Fani likely to strike after lashing India
- Hasina arrives in London
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism
- BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances
- Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
- Modi gets election boost with UN sanction against India's 'enemy No. 1'
- IS claims responsibility for cocktail attack on Dhaka police