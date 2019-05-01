Landmine kills at least 15 police in western India
Published: 01 May 2019 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 03:32 PM BdST
Suspected leftist insurgents killed at least 15 police and a civilian driver in a landmine attack on two security vehicles on Wednesday in the western state of Maharashtra, police said, as the state celebrated its foundation day.
The Maoist insurgents, known as Naxals, have battled the state for decades, saying they are fighting for people left out of a long economic boom in Asia’s third-largest economy.
Security forces killed at least 37 Maoist militants last year in Gadchiroli, the same district where Wednesday's attack took place.
